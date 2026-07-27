Fresh claims are circulating online that Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has ended his relationship with American model Ashlyn Castro. The rumours have not been corroborated and neither Bellingham nor Castro has commented. The reports, which surfaced amid unverified claims of a row involving Bellingham's parents, have not been addressed by either party.

Castro and Bellingham have weathered breakup speculation at least twice before, only for one or both to publicly deny it. As things stand, this is a developing story built on unverified reports rather than any statement, interview, or confirmed source from either camp.

Who Is Ashlyn Castro? The Influencer Linked to Bellingham

Ashlyn Castro was born on 17 December 1997 in California, making her 28 years old, a six-year age gap with the 2003-born Bellingham, who is currently 22. She works as a model, social media influencer and content creator.

The couple have kept their relationship relatively private, commenting on one another only sparingly online, though Bellingham has referred to Castro as 'my love' and she has called him 'the most thoughtful, kind-hearted, hard-working, incredible human I've ever known', according to the Daily Mail.

Neither Bellingham nor Castro has ever publicly confirmed the precise details or timeline of their relationship, despite being photographed together on numerous occasions, including at the Madrid Open and at England's World Cup matches.

Castro is based in California but has spent considerable time overseas supporting Bellingham as he plays for Real Madrid, and between Instagram and TikTok has around a million followers, compared with Bellingham's own following of close to 50 million.

What Are the Split Rumours — And Where Did They Come From?

The most recent and specific claim originated from social media, which reported that Bellingham ended his relationship with Castro. The report, which originated on social media, did not specify what form the alleged disrespect took, nor did it name any source for the claim. The same report also made the unsubstantiated claim that Bellingham had ended a weekly allowance — said to be worth £7,900 ($10,000) — that he had been providing to Castro during the relationship. Both claims have generated significant reaction from fans online.

It is worth being clear about what these claims actually are: reports built on unnamed sourcing and online reaction, not on a statement from Bellingham, Castro, Real Madrid, or anyone close to either party. No interview, press release, or legal document has been produced to substantiate either the alleged family dispute or the alleged financial arrangement.

Castro, for her part, has built an independent platform of her own from Los Angeles, with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers built around fashion, lifestyle content and brand collaborations. That independent profile means any change in her relationship status is likely to remain a matter of public speculation until she or Bellingham addresses it directly, something neither has done as of publication.

Jude Bellingham breaks up with Ashlyn Castro and cuts her $10k weekly allowance. Asks her to move out of their home in Spain.



Fans question if she broke up with him because of allowance



Another fan asked why he was paying her to be with him.



Ashlyn's dating history includes… pic.twitter.com/NbBGSD1GYs — Preach Ojukwu 🇮🇪 (@TrendfusionNG) July 27, 2026

A Pattern of Denied Breakup Rumours

This is not the first time a split has been rumoured. Breakup speculation previously surfaced and was described as quashed in October, when Castro responded to a birthday message from Bellingham with her own message reading, 'Happy birthday!'

On another occasion, speculation had surfaced regarding a supposed end to the romance while Bellingham was in the United States on FIFA Club World Cup duty, only for Castro to rubbish any suggestion the relationship was 'on the rocks' and to write 'I love you so much' in a message calling him an 'incredible human'. Separately, claims that the pair had split as far back as November 2024 were also reported alongside unrelated allegations linking Castro to other public figures.

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Castro has also had to address cheating allegations unconnected to Bellingham. She was previously linked to Atlanta Hawks basketball player Terance Mann, who dismissed the rumours as 'crazy', saying, 'Ashlyn is cool, people.' Castro has separately pushed back on broader speculation about her love life, saying she had only had three boyfriends over the previous eight years.

Given this history, the current split claims fit an established pattern in which unverified reports about the couple circulate widely online before being either confirmed, denied, or simply left unaddressed. Sightings of the pair together, including at England's opening World Cup match against Croatia in Dallas where they were photographed sharing a kiss, have repeatedly fuelled dating speculation even as the precise nature of the relationship goes unconfirmed by either side.

Whether this latest chapter ends the same way as previous rumours, or marks a genuine end to the relationship, remains to be confirmed by the two people who actually know.