Read more Biohacker Bryan Johnson Claims He 'Cloned' Himself as a Newborn to Grow Organs After Incurable Disease Diagnosis Biohacker Bryan Johnson Claims He 'Cloned' Himself as a Newborn to Grow Organs After Incurable Disease Diagnosis

Anti-aging influencer Bryan Johnson says his clone lives in a petri dish and will one day replace his organs, after scientists reprogrammed cells from his blood. The 48-year-old entrepreneur announced the development on 21 July 2026, calling the resulting induced pluripotent stem cells a newborn version of himself nicknamed baby Bryan.

Johnson, known for his rigorous Blueprint protocol on which he spends $2 million (£1.5 million) annually, outlined plans to use the cells for testing therapies and growing transplantable tissues.

Bryan Johnson Details Newborn Clone From Blood Cells

In a post on X, Johnson wrote 'I just cloned myself...as a newborn'.

I just cloned myself...as a newborn



With this clone, I can:



+ become my own blood boy

+ test therapies on the clone

+ grow organs for transplantation

+ develop new treatments

+ inject young cells



This baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now.



This may be scary to some… pic.twitter.com/Ved8ij9Col — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 21, 2026

He explained that with this clone he can become his own blood boy, test therapies on the clone, grow organs for transplantation, develop new treatments and inject young cells.

'This baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now,' he stated.

The process started with a blood draw from which cells were extracted, followed by the application of Yamanaka factors to reset their epigenetic age and restore them to an embryonic-like pluripotent state.

These cells can differentiate into hundreds of types including neurons, cardiomyocytes and retinal cells, enabling potential rebuilding of organs without rejection since they match his DNA.

Clinical trials already employ the technology to restore dopamine neurons for Parkinson's disease, as well as for heart health and eyesight. He noted there is no real limitation in imagining the possibilities for repairing lost eyesight or hearing, kidney liver or lung function or skin damage.

Link To Autoimmune Diagnosis and Blueprint Protocol

Johnson revealed in early July 2026 that he has autoimmune gastritis, an incurable condition in which his immune system attacks the stomach lining, leading him to say his stomach is eating itself.

He described the diagnosis as one of the best things to happen to him because it opened new paths to repair the body, with the clone work as the first example.

His Blueprint protocol involves a plant-based calorie-controlled diet, precise meal timing, dozens of daily supplements, structured exercise including cardio strength and flexibility, daily sauna use, aggressive sleep optimisation with a fixed early bedtime, and continuous biomarker testing of blood urine and stool.

The protocol covers a large medical team and experimental interventions. Previous efforts included plasma exchanges with his son. The clone cells offer a way to screen longevity treatments on personalised organoids before applying them to himself and to inject youthful cells.

Scientific Context of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Experts note that what Johnson describes is induced pluripotent stem cell technology, pioneered by Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka in a discovery that won the 2012 Nobel Prize, rather than reproductive cloning of a full human.

Growing fully functional complex organs remains a significant challenge due to issues with structure vascularisation and safety, though early applications exist in tissue repair for conditions such as Parkinson's.

Johnson has not named the laboratory involved or released independent verification data. Reactions online ranged from concerns about dystopian implications to support for advancing regenerative medicine.

As of 24 July 2026 the cells remain in culture form only. The announcement underscores ongoing interest in personalised regenerative approaches among longevity researchers, with Johnson continuing to document his progress publicly through detailed biomarker updates and protocol refinements.