Nicki Minaj faced renewed scrutiny over her US citizenship after defending President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, following Republican defeats in the American midterm elections.

A reported online jibe questioning her citizenship added another controversy to the rapper's increasingly public political involvement.

For context, Minaj joined Trump at a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October. She subsequently appeared outside a polling station in Derry, New Hampshire, on Election Day. However, Democrats' victories in key congressional races left several candidates she supported defeated.

Nicki Minaj Defends Trump Despite Republican Midterm Defeats

Rather than distancing herself from the election results, Minaj reaffirmed her allegiance to Trump in a post on X.

'Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT,' she wrote, opening a lengthy response directed at critics.

The rapper also congratulated Republican winners, particularly Byron Donalds and Anna Paulina Luna, while taking aim at unsuccessful campaigns involving celebrity endorsements.

'I don't vote, I VETO,' she declared, before telling critics to 'Stay tuned & STAY MAD.'

Her remarks followed defeats for Republican candidates she had publicly backed. In Michigan, Mike Rogers lost the Senate race to Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, while John James was defeated by Jocelyn Benson in the gubernatorial contest.

Minaj nevertheless highlighted Republican victories in Florida, where Donalds won the governor's race.

The contrast between her election campaigning and uncertain voting eligibility quickly became another point of criticism.

Nicki Minaj's US Citizenship Status Draws Fresh Questions

The citizenship issue was not new.

During a 2024 livestream, Minaj publicly acknowledged that she was not an American citizen despite living in the United States for many years.

'I'm not a citizen of America. Isn't that crazy?' she said.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the rapper moved to the United States during childhood and later established her music career in New York.

In January 2026, she indicated that she was finalising her citizenship paperwork. She also displayed a Trump Gold Card, although the White House subsequently described it as a souvenir rather than an official immigration document.

Her present citizenship status remains unconfirmed through publicly available records. There is no verified evidence establishing whether she has completed naturalisation since making those statements.

That distinction matters because permanent residents may support political candidates but cannot vote in federal elections unless they become American citizens.

The precise wording and author of the reported 'You Are Still Not a US Citizen' jibe have not been independently authenticated.

Nicki Minaj Remains Vocal About Trump and His Supporters

Minaj's political involvement has attracted criticism, particularly given her earlier objections to Trump's immigration policies.

Yet her latest remarks showed no retreat from her public support.

She also defended her religious views, writing that 'Jesus is STILL LORD' and claiming that Christians continued to face persecution.

In a subsequent X post, she praised Elon Musk and his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok.

Her political statements continued circulating as attention shifted from the Republican losses to the celebrities who had campaigned alongside Trump.