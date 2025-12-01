HBO's chilling Stephen King prequel It: Welcome to Derry has already become one of the most talked-about horror series of the year, terrifying audiences since its October debut and earning rave reviews six episodes into its run.

At the heart of the growing obsession is breakout star Chris Chalk, whose haunting performance as psychic airman Dick Hallorann has gripped viewers eager to learn how his character's mysterious powers known as 'The Shining' connect to the rise of Pennywise the Clown.

As the series races towards its final episodes, fans are discovering that Chalk is no overnight sensation. The American actor has quietly built an impressive television résumé packed with critically acclaimed roles across some of the biggest streaming and cable hits of the past decade.

Here are the standout shows that made Chris Chalk a familiar face long before he stepped into Stephen King's nightmarish world.

When They See Us (2019)

Netflix's devastating true-crime drama remains one of Chalk's most celebrated projects. When They See Us told the story of the wrongly convicted 'Central Park Five', focusing on the teenagers accused of a brutal New York assault they did not commit.

Chalk portrayed real-life New York City councillor Yusef Salaam, one of the five men whose convictions were eventually overturned.

The series struck a powerful emotional chord with audiences and critics, earning a staggering 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.8 rating on IMDb. At the height of its popularity, the limited series became Netflix's most-watched show following its release in May 2019.

When They See Us has been the most-watched series on Netflix in the US every day since it premiered on May 31 pic.twitter.com/jS8IXIh03g — xᴉlɟʇǝu (@netflix) June 12, 2019

Shining Girls (2022)

Switching gears to sci-fi, Chalk starred opposite Elisabeth Moss in Apple TV+'s mind-bending thriller Shining Girls, based on Lauren Beukes's bestselling novel.

The series followed a woman trapped in shifting realities after surviving a violent attack, with Chalk playing Marcus, one of the shifting husbands connected to her fractured timelines.

The stylish thriller scored 84 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7.4 on IMDb, cementing Chalk's reputation as a versatile performer able to handle complex, high-concept storytelling.

Just finished Shining Girls and I'm happy to report that this is a good series about two journalists searching for a serial killer capable of time travel. The fmc is the killer's surviving victim, and she notices all the changes in reality while retaining her memory of the past. pic.twitter.com/VTGEyHmQhY — Sharmi | Pluribus era (@KeyleenKT) November 20, 2025

Perry Mason (2020, 2023)

Before arriving in Derry, Chalk made a major impact on HBO's grim reboot of the classic courtroom drama Perry Mason. Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the series reimagined the franchise as a dark detective noir.

Across two seasons and 16 episodes, Chalk portrayed private investigator Paul Drake, becoming a fan favourite for his understated intensity. The show received an 80 per cent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.6 on IMDb before being cancelled after two seasons, a decision that angered many loyal viewers.

Damn, I really enjoyed that show but when they stick you on Mondays, it's usually not a good sign. — Murphs56 (@Murphs56) June 6, 2023

It: Welcome to Derry (2025)

Now, Chalk has stepped into his most high-profile role yet as Dick Hallorann, the gifted psychic whose powers place him on a collision course with Pennywise's reign of terror.

Fans have flooded social media with praise for Chalk's performance, applauding the emotional depth and quiet authority he brings to the character. The actor has revealed he avoided copying previous portrayals of psychics in King's universe, choosing instead to ground Hallorann's abilities in real-world inspirations.

Speaking to Variety, Chalk explained, 'I won't watch another movie because what's the point? It's just another person guessing.' Instead, he said he looked to cultures that explore psychic boundaries through traditions like herbalism and spiritual practice.

He added, 'There's a calm to it, because he knows he's in the psychic realm and nothing can hurt him.'

With only two episodes remaining, It: Welcome to Derry is heading for a dramatic climax as Chalk's Hallorann and the young victims of Pennywise attempt to survive the creature's latest reign of fear, setting the stage for what could be one of television's most terrifying finales of the year.