OnlyFans creators are warning that artificial intelligence is making online impersonation scams far more convincing, with deepfake accounts using cloned voices and realistic synthetic videos to persuade followers to pay for content that does not exist.

Creators say the technology is costing them subscribers, damaging trust with genuine fans and, in some cases, creating real-world safety risks after people deceived by fake accounts attempt to contact them in person.

The warnings come amid a rise in AI-enabled identity fraud. According to Entrust's 2025 Identity Fraud Report, deepfake fraud attempts occurred roughly once every five minutes during 2024, highlighting how rapidly the technology is being adopted by cybercriminals.

AI Makes Scams More Convincing

Adult content creator Elaina St James, who says she has earned more than $1.5 million (£1.1 million) on OnlyFans since joining the platform in 2021, recently discovered a fake TikTok account using one of her professional photographs alongside a synthetic video that closely replicated her voice.

The video directed followers to what it claimed was her official private account, despite being operated by scammers. Although it initially appeared convincing, St James recognised signs of artificial generation, including unnatural facial movements, distorted teeth and unusually limited blinking.

She said AI now allows fraudsters to clone voices, animate photographs and create realistic videos within minutes, making it far harder for followers to distinguish genuine accounts from convincing impersonators.

Fans Are Being Targeted

Creators say scammers typically begin conversations through fake social media accounts before persuading followers to move to private messaging apps, where they request payments for exclusive content or personal conversations that never exist.

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OnlyFans creator Jessieanna Campbell said fans regularly contact her after discovering they had sent money to impostors through services such as Cash App before being blocked.

Creator Jaimie Smiles, who has more than 4.1 million followers across social media, said scammers have also fabricated personal emergencies to pressure supporters into sending money, including falsely claiming that her daughter had been admitted to hospital.

Campbell said the scams also violate creators' consent, with fraudsters using ordinary Instagram photographs to generate explicit AI images that creators never agreed to produce.

The consequences can also extend beyond financial losses. Creator Shaghana Doyle said some people who believed they had spent months communicating with AI-generated versions of her later appeared outside her home expecting to meet her. She warned that followers who believe they have formed genuine relationships with fake accounts can become distressed or unpredictable after discovering they were communicating with scammers. Doyle also said manipulated videos are frequently uploaded to overseas websites where they are difficult to remove.

AI Is Outpacing Detection

The growing use of AI-generated impersonation has left many creators paying specialist monitoring companies to identify fake accounts, issue copyright takedown notices and remove stolen content across multiple platforms. Some have also added warnings to their official pages reminding followers they communicate only through verified accounts.

Creators say fake accounts have long existed online, but AI has fundamentally changed their scale and realism. They warn that the biggest challenge is no longer simply removing fraudulent content, but preventing followers from believing they are interacting with genuine accounts before they lose money or put themselves at risk.