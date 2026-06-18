A 76-year-old retiree was about to sign away his entire $3 million (£2.2 million) retirement portfolio. What stopped him was a rare bit of teamwork. Before any member of staff noticed anything wrong, a piece of software did.

The customer banked with the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), the American retirement giant that looks after savings for millions of teachers, academics, and healthcare workers. When he asked to empty the account in one go, the firm's artificial intelligence monitoring system spotted that the move did not fit his history and raised a flag.

Chief executive Thasunda Brown Duckett described what followed on Fortune's Titans and Disruptors of Industry podcast.

'He was being scammed, but our AI tool flagged it,' Duckett said.

How TIAA's AI and Fraud Team Stopped the Transfer

A portfolio manager passed the alert to the firm's fraud team. Catching the anomaly turned out to be the easy part. Convincing the customer he had been conned was not, and staff spent hours trying.

'The first thing is you don't want to believe you've been scammed,' Duckett said. 'You've almost been trained to defend the scam.'

The turning point came when a fraud specialist managed to reach the man's daughter. With the family involved, TIAA blocked the transfer before the money left his account. The customer later told staff, 'You saved my bacon,' Duckett recalled.

Duckett, who placed seventh on Fortune's 2026 Most Powerful Women list, said neither side could have managed alone. The software caught what people might have missed. People did what the software could not.

'AI by itself would not have necessarily protected this person,' she said, calling the rescue the meeting point of staff, culture, and technology. TIAA manages around $1.5 trillion (£1.1 trillion) in assets, and Duckett cast the episode as evidence that fraud defence now rests on machines and people working in tandem.

Why Older Savers Are the Biggest Target

The figures explain why his case is far from unusual. Americans filed more than a million complaints with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center in 2025, reporting losses of $20.8 billion (£15.5 billion). That marked a 26 per cent jump on the previous year, and a steep climb from 2015, when the equivalent total sat at roughly $1 billion (£745 million).

Older people were hit hardest. Those aged 60 and above accounted for $7.7 billion (£5.7 billion) in losses across more than 201,000 complaints, more than any other age group. People in their fifties lost $3.7 billion (£2.8 billion).

Retirement and investment accounts draw fraudsters for an obvious reason: a single instruction can move a fortune at once, exactly the kind of sudden, out-of-character transaction that tripped TIAA's alarm.

For the first time, the bureau gave AI-enabled fraud its own line in the report, logging more than 22,000 complaints and roughly $893 million (£665 million) in losses. Cloned voices, forged paperwork, and deepfake videos are making it far harder for anyone to tell a real official from a fake one.

What Savers Can Do to Avoid the Trap

The rescue hinged on one ordinary thing: a phone call to a relative. That safeguard can be arranged long before trouble arrives. Under rules set by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the US brokerage regulator, firms ask customers to name a 'trusted contact', someone they can ring if they suspect fraud or exploitation. The contact cannot trade or withdraw money. They simply give staff a second person to call when something looks off, much as TIAA reached the daughter here.

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The FBI's advice is blunter. Slow down, and check any unexpected demand for money before acting on it. The agency says it will never phone or email private citizens to ask for payment in wire transfers, cryptocurrency, gift cards or prepaid cards. Anyone who suspects fraud can report it at ic3.gov.

For Duckett, the point holds even as automation spreads across finance.

'The human is not just in the loop, it's still all about the humans,' she said.