For many scam victims, the moment of realisation comes only after the money has left their account. A convincing phone call ends. An urgent bank transfer is completed. Then the warning signs become clear. While many people believe stolen money is gone forever, the FBI says that is not always the case.

New figures from the FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Report show the agency froze $679 million in fraudulent transfers before the money reached criminals. Officials say quick reporting gives victims the best chance of recovering their funds. The figures highlight the value of acting immediately after discovering a scam, particularly when the payment was made by bank transfer.

FBI Froze $679 Million in Fraudulent Transfers

According to the FBI, victims across the US reported about $1.2 billion in attempted theft during 2025 that qualified for the bureau's recovery process. Investigators successfully froze $679 million, giving the programme a 58% success rate for eligible transactions.

The FBI's recovery effort focuses mainly on fraudulent wire transfers. Investigators work with banks and financial institutions to stop money before it reaches accounts controlled by criminals. Recovery is not guaranteed. However, the figures show that rapid intervention can sometimes prevent stolen funds from disappearing.

Utah Reported More Than $195 Million in Losses

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The FBI's report shows that Utah residents submitted 9,903 cybercrime complaints during 2025, reporting losses exceeding $195 million. Robert Bohls, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office, told KSL that victims often believe nothing can be done once money has been transferred.

He said that assumption is not always correct. Speaking with KSL Investigator Matt Gephardt, Bohls said investigators in Salt Lake City work directly with banks to identify fraudulent transfers and freeze funds before criminals can access them.He also shared updated figures for 2026.

Bohls said approximately $19 million in suspected fraudulent transfers had been reported in the Salt Lake City area so far this year. Investigators had recovered about $16 million.

Victims Should Act Within 48 Hours

The FBI says speed is the most important factor once someone realises they have been scammed. Bohls advised victims to contact their bank immediately and explain that they believe they have been defrauded.

After notifying the bank, victims should contact their local FBI office and submit a complaint through the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov. Bohls said reporting the fraud within 48 hours offers the strongest opportunity to stop the transfer before the funds move through additional accounts. Once money passes through multiple financial institutions or crosses international borders, recovering it becomes much more difficult.

Do Not Let Embarrassment Delay Reporting

Bohls said many victims hesitate to report scams because they feel embarrassed. That delay can reduce the chances of recovering stolen money.

He urged victims to seek help as soon as they realise they have been targeted. Speaking to KSL, Bohls said investigators are focused on helping victims recover their money rather than judging how the fraud occurred. The FBI continues to encourage people of all ages to report scams quickly, even if they believe the money has already been lost.

Some Payments Are Harder to Recover

The FBI says its recovery programme is designed mainly for fraudulent bank transfers. Money sent through gift cards, peer-to-peer payment apps and cryptocurrency generally cannot be recovered through the same process because those payment methods allow funds to move quickly and often beyond the reach of investigators.

For that reason, officials continue to advise people never to send money in response to unexpected requests received by phone, email or online messages.

Quick Reporting Can Make a Difference

Cybercrime continues to cause billions of dollars in losses across the US each year. The FBI's latest figures show that recovering stolen money is possible in some cases, but only if victims act quickly. Officials say the first step is to contact the bank. The second is to notify the FBI and file a report through IC3. For victims, those first few hours may determine whether investigators can stop the transfer before the money reaches the scammers.