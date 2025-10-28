The mysterious death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong (Alan Yu) on 11 September 2025, has set social media ablaze with theories about what really happened to the beloved star.

Authorities in Beijing ruled the death an accident, citing that Yu fell from a luxury apartment building after consuming alcohol. However, fans are still not convinced.

Known for his work in Eternal Love and The Legend of White Snake, Yu's untimely passing has prompted questions that go far beyond the official report, including claims that actress Kan Xin, rumoured to be his girlfriend, might be connected to the case.

Yu Menglong's Girlfriend: A Planted Spy?

Reports circulating on Chinese social media claim Yu may have been under surveillance in the months leading up to his death.

According to Bollywood Life, theories emerged suggesting that a 'mysterious girlfriend' was intentionally placed in his life to gather personal information about an alleged private investigation he was conducting.

Online chatter reveals that the number of individuals connected to the case reportedly grew from six to fourty-one, with Xin's name among those being discussed.

Talk of Yu's romance with Xin isn't new. In 2021, a YouTuber named Li Muyang resurfaced photos of Yu and Xin walking hand-in-hand, sparking rumours of a secret relationship. Neither actor ever confirmed nor denied the speculation.

Adding to the confusion, fans recently noticed deleted social media posts involving Xin and producer Cheng Qingsong. Reports showed that Cheng had written about him and Xin planning to attend a show and dinner the day after Yu's death, but the post was deleted just hours later.

Who is Kan Xin?

Born in Xianning, Hubei Province, Xin graduated from Tianjin Conservatory of Music before entering the entertainment industry. She began her career at the Beijing Wannian Jinhe Cultural Agency and later became a shareholder at the Beijing Kaiwen Police Technology Research Institute, reportedly holding an 8.4% stake.

Her acting breakthrough came under director Qingsong, who cast her in Luliang Wen Ying (Song of Spring), earning her a 'Golden Rooster Award Nomination' in 2022.

Speculations Behind Yu's Controversial Death

In Yu's final film, released in 2023, fans noticed that the actor appeared withdrawn and fatigued. Viewers described his performance as 'emotionally heavy', prompting concerns about his mental and physical well-being at the time.

Some social media posts have even claimed that Yu suffered injuries due to 'pressure from powerful figures', though no proof has surfaced.

Adding to the speculation are claims of a leaked video and disturbing autopsy details that have circulated online since mid-October. It was alleged that a recording depicting Yu's torture was uploaded to the 'dark web' for viewers willing to pay as much as £74,894 ($100,000). Other unverified reports claimed the footage was filmed by another actress and later stolen by hackers. While others share supposed excerpts from a forensic describing Yu's body showing multiple injuries not related to an accidental fall.

Despite the growing number of theories, authorities have maintained that the case remains an accidental fall with no signs of foul play, leaving Yu's death as one of China's most debated celebrity tragedies in recent years.