Zayn Malik has publicly rejected claims that he swore at fans outside a Manchester hotel on Sunday 24 May, insisting on Instagram that the outburst caught on camera was aimed at 'adult men' blocking his way rather than his supporters.

For context, the former One Direction singer had just performed to thousands at Manchester's AO Arena as part of his Konnakol Tour and was attempting to leave his hotel afterwards. Footage published by TMZ showed Zayn Malik, 33, appearing visibly angry as he tried to reach a waiting car, with bodies pressed around the entrance and security struggling to clear a path.

One Direction singer Zayn Malik snaps at fans blocking the door to his car.



“Get the f**k out of my way!”



The singer and ‘Free Palestine’ activist lost his temper before forcing his car door open as fans stood around his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/jCRHmquR2M — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 25, 2026

In the clip, Zayn can be seen pushing through the crowd before appearing to shout 'Get the f*** out of my way' as he races for the vehicle. The video was framed as the star losing his temper with fans who had gathered to see him, and it travelled quickly across social media where, predictably, the nuance of what was happening on the pavement outside the hotel was lost.

The news came after TMZ suggested Zayn had grown increasingly irritated with fans scrambling for selfies with the former X Factor contestant. That version of events painted a familiar, slightly tired picture of a pop star snapping at the very people who helped make his name. But the singer has now tried to draw a sharp line between his fanbase and what he describes as a different group entirely.

Zayn Malik Says 'Stalkers' Blocked His Way In Manchester

Replying directly to the online chatter, Zayn Malik posted a pointed comment under the viral footage, attempting to reset the narrative. 'Let's get the facts straight – the fans were and always are respectful and amazing,' he wrote. 'The problem was the various adult men who stood blocking the hotel doors and the car for 10 minutes, not letting us or the security guards leave.'

He went further, arguing that these men should not be described as fans at all. 'They are not fans, they are stalkers that show up wherever someone they want to meet is and do the same thing to everyone to try to get content,' he added. 'It is not safe and not okay and they ruin it for the real fans.'

None of those claims has been independently verified and there is no separate confirmation of how long the group may have been blocking the exit, so all sides of this account should be treated with a degree of caution. But his frustration is not hard to read in the clip. At one point, a woman believed to be part of his team can be heard shouting over the din: 'You guys he can't get in the car! Please can you watch out!'

Zayn Malik, dressed down in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black denim jacket, had reportedly been trying to slip out without drawing much attention. Instead, the chaotic scene has become another flashpoint in the long‑running argument over the line between access and intrusion when it comes to celebrity culture.

Recent Incidents Add To Pressure On Zayn Malik

The Manchester flashpoint did not happen in isolation. Just days earlier, on Thursday, 20 May, Zayn Malik had water bottles thrown at him during a small fan Q&A at a record shop in Kingston, London. Only a limited number of people were allowed into the event, yet someone in the crowd still chose to hurl a bottle that hit the singer, turning what was billed as an intimate conversation into something closer to a security incident.

An audience member threw water bottles at Zayn Malik and shouted at him as he left his Q&A tonight in Kingston.



(🎥: @zaynismymate) pic.twitter.com/htB0Ci00o4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 21, 2026

It also comes on the heels of a serious health scare. Last month, Zayn was forced to cut 22 dates from his tour after falling 'sick'. He had been due to play a One Night Only show in London on 13 April for a select group of fans but cancelled the performance and was later hospitalised due to issues with his heart. Again, the precise details of his condition have not been fully disclosed, so all that can be said with certainty is that his team deemed him too unwell to continue.

For a performer attempting to return to large‑scale touring after health problems, the cumulative effect of being jostled in crowds, hit with objects and hemmed in by people seeking 'content' feels more than just inconvenient. Zayn's use of the word 'stalkers' is deliberately strong. It speaks to a strain of so‑called fandom in which the goal is not a shared moment with an artist but a viral clip, whoever gets shoved in the process.

There has been no formal comment from Manchester police or the AO Arena regarding Sunday's hotel incident, and no suggestion of criminal charges. The only public framing of what happened comes from TMZ's video and Zayn Malik's own response, which are notably at odds over who bears responsibility.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Zayn Malik's reps for comments.