Fans of One Direction are asking when production will restart after reports that filming was halted following an alleged physical altercation between Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson during a Netflix shoot.

Reports first surfaced in late 2025 that there was tension between the former bandmates during filming of a planned three-part documentary revisiting the group's rise and eventual hiatus. At the time, details were limited, but the project was already described by industry sources as fragile, with competing schedules and long-standing personal history between members complicating production.

Now, according to Page Six, Tomlinson reportedly suffered a concussion, and the project has been paused indefinitely as of April 2026. Netflix has not confirmed a return date for the series, and neither Malik nor Tomlinson has publicly addressed the reported incident.

The Fate of the One Direction Docuseries

The reported tensions during filming allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation between Malik and Tomlinson while on location. The outlet cited unnamed sources claiming the exchange followed a remark made about Tomlinson's late mother, Johannah Deakin, who died of leukaemia in 2016.

One source said the argument escalated quickly, adding, 'Louis was stunned and in shock. As he went to move, Zayn then attacked him.' The same report alleged that Tomlinson was punched and sustained a head injury after being struck while Malik was wearing rings, resulting in a cut and a concussion diagnosis.

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Neither Malik nor Tomlinson has publicly confirmed the details of the incident. Representatives for both artists, along with Netflix, have not issued formal statements addressing the claims.

Industry sources suggest filming was halted shortly after the reported altercation, with production now on an indefinite pause. Whether the project will resume remains unclear, and there is no confirmed timetable for restarting work.

The alleged fallout has left fans speculating not only about the status of the documentary but also about the group. Online discussion has been intense, with some questioning whether the series can realistically continue if personal tensions remain unresolved.

The situation has been further complicated by claims that the two singers have not spoken since the reported incident. However, this has not been independently confirmed by either party.

What We Know About the One Direction Docuseries

Reports from the original production notes and early coverage consistently describe the project as focusing only on Malik and Tomlinson, with the pair on a road-trip-style documentary across the US. Harry Styles and Niall Horan are mentioned only in passing as former One Direction members, not participants in the filming itself.

Early descriptions also stressed that while fans were 'hoping' for appearances from the others, there were no plans or confirmations involving Harry or Niall.

Styles and Horan have both remained largely separate from recent One Direction-linked media projects. Harry, in particular, has focused heavily on his solo career and acting work, while Niall has continued his own music releases and touring schedule. Neither has been reported to be involved in filming or discussions around the Netflix series at any stage of production.

According to industry descriptions published at the time, the series was intended to revisit key moments from their careers, including the pressures of global fame, their split from the band, personal changes over the past decade and the death of former bandmate Liam Payne in 2024.

Netflix had not publicly confirmed a release date or final structure before production was disrupted. For now, filming has been paused indefinitely, leaving the project's future unclear.