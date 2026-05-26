The youngest Beckham from the Beckham clan is all set to walk in her mother's entrepreneurial foot steps. Harper Beckham, the 14-year-old daughter of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, has chosen a beauty line for her future, as per The Beauty Ed.

Harper, who is still in her teenage years, has made it official that she will be starting her own skincare line, HIKU. The brand is inspired by the glass skin beauty. The former Spice Girl herself is a beauty mogul, hence the youngest Beckham's business move didn't come as a surprise to many.

David and Victoria have always been supportive of their children's vision, but this time they disagree with each other.

David and Victoria Disagree Over Harper's Business Plans

For the past few years, the Beckham family's feud has been highlighted the most since the oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, distanced himself from the family. The Beckhams never made a public comment about their son's revelations.

Now, Harper's future has ignited a disagreement between the retired footballer and his designer wife. Despite being excited about her daughter's beauty line, Victoria hasn't been able to convince David that this is the right path for their daughter's future.

According to Heat World's sources, the 51-year-old footballer expressed his concerns over his daughter choosing to do business even before she completes her education. The source also added that both Victoria and David have different perspectives on this.

'There have been quite a lot of clashes between them about Harper's plans and future – they've changed their minds quite a bit, and both have quite different approaches for how to steer Harper through this', the source close to Beckham and Victoria said.

The source further added, 'From an early age, they were committed to Harper going to university – they both felt it was really important to set out that path for her. But as they've been mapping out the brand's growth strategy, Victoria got a little too enthusiastic and excited.'

The singer and designer has started planning the future business expansion for her daughter already. While David reportedly wants Harper to complete her studies and then choose her career path.

Harper Beckham pitched her idea to Victoria Beckham

On a recent podcast, Aspire With Emma, the 'Stop' singer explained her daughter Harper's personal skin experiences, which led to her starting her own skincare line. Victoria revealed that the 14-year-old experienced a difficult skin phase, and her brand Hiku will be targeted toward customers with acne-prone skin.

While talking about Harper, the designer said, 'She used to have beautiful skin, but then — like all young girls — she was enticed by certain beauty brands and she was putting a lot of product on her face that was not suitable for her skin, and consequently ended up going to see a dermatologist because her skin was really, really bad.' She further added, 'I went through that journey myself ... I suffered with child acne, teenage acne, adult acne. I mean, every acne under the sun, I've been there. So, I could really relate to her.'

The youngest Beckham presented a PowerPoint to her mother, Victoria, outlining how her brand could make an impact in the beauty industry. Harper's Hiku is inspired by her own past experiences. Fans are already eager to see whether her brand will match the success of her mother's beauty line.