Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson's planned Netflix documentary has reportedly been shelved after an alleged altercation in Wyoming six months ago, during which Zayn is said to have punched his former One Direction bandmate in the face while cameras were rolling.

The news comes after months of behind-the-scenes work on what Netflix insiders allegedly believed would be a prestige reality series charting Malik and Tomlinson reconnecting on a US road trip years after One Direction split. According to The Sun, production had already moved through several American locations and reached Wyoming when tensions between the pair reportedly escalated, apparently triggered by a comment about Tomlinson's late mother, Johannah Deakin, who died from leukaemia in 2016.

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The Netflix project was never officially announced but, according to tabloid sources, it was treated internally as a big-budget production. Filming reportedly cost 'millions,' with crews following the two singers as they travelled together, reflecting on their boyband past and their often fraught relationship after Malik left One Direction in 2015.

What was conceived as a soft-focus reunion appears to have soured quickly. The Sun report, which has not been independently verified, claims the confrontation began when Malik made a 'harsh remark' about Tomlinson's mother during a heated exchange. When Tomlinson, now 34, stepped towards him, Malik, 33, allegedly struck him in the face while wearing rings.

The blow is said to have cut Tomlinson's head, drawing blood and leaving him with a concussion. On-set medics or local medical professionals reportedly treated him before he flew back to the UK. Malik is understood to have returned to his farm in Pennsylvania shortly afterwards, effectively ending filming.

One source quoted by the paper said, 'What clearly hurt Louis the most was Zayn's comment about his mother. Zayn knew how much Johannah means to Louis and his family.' The same insider claimed Louis was so distressed he made it clear he would not return to filming and that 'the decision was taken to axe the series.'

Neither Netflix nor representatives for Malik and Tomlinson have publicly commented on the alleged fight, the injury or the status of the show. Nothing has been confirmed and the claims should be treated with caution until an official statement is issued.

A Reunion That Never Was

The aborted road-trip documentary, if ever confirmed, would have marked the first substantial on-screen reunion for any former One Direction members since the group went on hiatus in 2016. The band's fandom, still vast and intensely online, had been hoping for some kind of reconnection, even if it did not involve all surviving members.

According to The Sun, Harry Styles and Niall Horan were not attached to the Netflix project. Viewers would instead have seen a more intimate portrait of Zayn and Louis, who had long been perceived as the most distant from one another since the band's break. The atmosphere around the show changed following the reported Wyoming incident, with production effectively frozen.

Sources cited by the outlet suggested Netflix executives have not entirely ruled out salvaging the documentary. As the format was reportedly structured as a road trip, producers believe filming could, in theory, resume from where it stopped and be edited so viewers would not notice the gap in production, provided the two singers were willing to reconcile.

'Netflix had thought they'd hit the jackpot when Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik agreed to film together. It was a big-budget show, it cost millions to make,' one unnamed insider told The Sun. The same person suggested executives remain quietly hopeful the feud will cool and that filming might resume in the coming months.

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Whether that optimism is justified remains unclear. The pair are said not to have spoken since the alleged incident, and the reported reference to Tomlinson's mother is likely to make any reconciliation difficult. For fans who once imagined a full One Direction reunion album or tour, talk has now narrowed to whether two former bandmates can tolerate sharing a frame on a streaming platform.

The story also sits in the shadow of another, more permanent loss. The report notes that Horan and Styles were not involved in the project, and that enthusiasm around the idea of a partial reunion had grown stronger after the death of Liam Payne in 2024. The documentary, even in its limited form, had been seen by some fans as a small chance to see pieces of the band back together.

Instead, what remains for now are unconfirmed accounts of a violent altercation at a Wyoming filming location, a shelved Netflix project and two former bandmates reportedly back to not speaking. Until there is an on-the-record explanation of what happened on that road trip, any notion of a One Direction reunion remains out of reach and confined to rumour.