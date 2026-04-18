Zayn Malik fans spent Friday in a frenzy after a viral X post claimed the former One Direction star had come out as bisexual, using lyrics from his new song Take Turns as supposed proof. The claim, centred on Malik's words about 'boys' and sharing a lover, ricocheted across social media within hours, but the singer has made no such announcement, and there is no verified statement from him confirming any change or clarification about his sexuality.

The news came after the release of Konnakol, Zayn Malik's new album, which dropped on 17 April and immediately sent fans poring over its lyrics for hidden meanings. In the middle of the usual first-week excitement and promotional noise, one particular track, Take Turns, was seized on as a kind of coded confession. That search for clues, combined with a well‑known parody account on X, appears to have been enough to convince tens of thousands of people that a major personal revelation had taken place when, in reality, nothing of the sort has been confirmed.

Zayn Malik, biseksüel olduğunu açıkladı. pic.twitter.com/RqLUcceCUm — POP HASRETİ (@pophasreti) April 17, 2026

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Zayn Malik, Take Turns And The Lure Of Viral Misinterpretation

The original post came from @pophasreti, an X account that describes itself as parody and has a track record of fabricating sensational pop‑culture 'news' for engagement. The account asserted that Zayn Malik had 'reportedly' come out as bisexual, without citing any interview, press release, or direct quote.

Despite the lack of sourcing, the tweet rapidly went viral, clocking up more than 100,000 likes and spawning secondary posts that stripped away even the tentative language and presented the claim as fact.

At the centre of it all are a handful of lines from Take Turns. In the refrain, Malik sings: 'Got them boys saying that's unusual / Go on then, what's your take? What's your take on it? / Go and tell ya girl, what you touch / She can take, others tell me / Don't tell what you touch, she can taste / We can one-on-one until the sun's up.'

Zayn Malik comes out as bisexual in his new album. pic.twitter.com/qY3grKxiUc — Mike ✿ (@NaughtyKp) April 18, 2026

For some listeners, those references to 'boys' and the suggestion of both a male and female presence in a sexual scenario were read as a nod to bisexuality. Others argued online that Malik was simply painting a provocative scene, as countless R&B and pop tracks have done before him, and that stretching this into a definitive label was wishful thinking at best.

What is clear is that Zayn Malik has not publicly addressed the bisexual rumours at all. There has been no formal coming-out statement, no on‑the‑record confirmation, and no corroborating report from a reputable outlet. As of publication, the only 'source' for the story is a self‑identified parody account and the interpretations of fans dissecting lyrics.

Without Malik's own words or verified documentation, the speculation remains just that. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything being said about his sexuality should be treated with a fair amount of scepticism.

Hospital Scare And Konnakol Roll-Out Add To The Noise Around Zayn Malik

All of this has unfolded against a more serious backdrop for Zayn Malik himself. On the day Konnakol was released, the singer posted an Instagram Story showing him in a hospital bed, wearing a gown and what appeared to be a blood pressure cuff. He did not specify the illness or condition involved, but he used the post to explain why he had pulled out of a planned fan event and to thank those helping him recover.

Zayn Malik says he’s “heartbroken” he won’t be seeing fans this week as he recovers following a recent hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/8hrGMuaVqD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2026

'To my fans. Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always — been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering,' he wrote, adding that he was 'heartbroken' not to be able to see fans that week. He also specifically thanked 'the doctors, nurses, cardiologists, management, and admin,' suggesting a medical issue serious enough to derail promotional plans at short notice.

The hospital picture followed the cancellation of a Q&A and Konnakol listening party scheduled for 13 April at Banquet Records in the UK. At the time, Malik's team cited illness and said he was unable to travel to Britain, promising that the event would be rescheduled and that refunds would be available for anyone who could not make the new date. Fans, for the most part, responded with concern rather than frustration, urging him online to rest and focus on his health.

That context has been largely missing from the breathless chatter about his alleged bisexuality. While timelines have been chewed up by lyric theories, the more concrete story is that Zayn Malik is recovering from an undisclosed but apparently significant health issue, preparing to promote a new album, and gearing up for a solo tour due to start on 12 May across North America, South America, Mexico, and the UK.