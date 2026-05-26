Jacob Elordi
Behind the scenes of Nate Jacobs’ death scene in Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 (Photo: euphoria/Instagram)

The death of Nate Jacobs in Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 has become one of the HBO series' most talked-about moments, sparking widespread reactions online and intensifying theories about the season finale. Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, died in a shocking sequence that quickly went viral across TikTok, X, and Instagram as viewers shared clips, edits, and reactions following the episode's release.

Jacob Elordi
(Photo: euphoria/Instagram)

Nate Jacobs' Death Marks a Major Turning Point

As reported by Forbes and Mamamia, Episode 7 brought a brutal end to Nate Jacobs' storyline after the character became entangled in escalating financial and criminal troubles. Nate is buried alive before a rattlesnake enters the coffin, leading to his death in one of the season's most violent moments.

Jacob Elordi
(Photo: euphoria/Instagram)

The scene immediately trended online, with viewers debating the intensity of the sequence and its impact on the show's final episodes. Nate's death also removes one of Euphoria's most controversial central characters ahead of the Season 3 finale.

Jacob Elordi
(Photo: euphoria/Instagram)

HBO Remains Silent as Season 3 Finale Approaches

Following Nate Jacobs' death, attention has shifted to how Euphoria Season 3 will conclude, with HBO yet to release key details about the final episode.

Jacob Elordi
(Photo: euphoria/Instagram)

Episode 7 left several narrative threads unresolved, setting up an uncertain path into the finale. While official information remains limited, viewer interest has surged as audiences anticipate how the season will wrap up without one of its central characters.

Viewers Theorise Further Major Twists as Stakes Rise

The aftermath of Episode 7 has also fuelled wider speculation about possible twists in the final instalment, with social media discussions focusing on the heightened stakes across the ensemble cast.

Jacob Elordi
(Photo: hbomax/Instagram)

Characters including Rue Bennett, Maddy Perez and Cassie Howard have been central to online debate, as viewers question whether the series could introduce additional dramatic turns before the season ends. Despite growing theories, no further character outcomes have been confirmed.

Jules Vaughn Emerges as Emotional Focus Ahead of Finale

Attention has increasingly turned to Jules Vaughn, with viewers suggesting her storyline may carry greater emotional weight in the final episode. Following the events of Episode 7, fans have speculated that Jules could be significantly affected by the shifting dynamics among the remaining characters. Online discussion has centred on how her relationships may evolve as the season moves toward its conclusion.

Jacob Elordi
(Photo: euphoria/Instagram)

A viral TikTok commentary video suggested Episode 8 could feature additional major twists while discussing unresolved arcs involving Jules, Maddy, Cassie, and Rue.

Jacob Elordi
(Photo: euphoria/Instagram)

'Episode 8 is going to be crazy because there are so many loose ends to tie up', the creator said. 'I think we're gonna see more people [die]'.

Jacob Elordi
(Photo: euphoria/Instagram)

The same commentator also claimed Jacob Elordi had limited availability during production because of back-to-back film commitments and said the actor was reportedly satisfied with Nate Jacobs' ending.

'He said this isn't a good guy, and he's happy with the way things ended for him', the creator stated.

Fans React to One of Euphoria's Most Intense Episodes

Reaction to Episode 7 has remained intense online, with many viewers describing it as one of the most emotionally charged episodes in the series so far. One TikTok commentator called it 'the craziest, most stressful episode of Euphoria ever' while discussing the season's repeated hints that a major character would die.

Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney
(Photo: euphoria/Instagram)

Viewers have continued debating Nate Jacobs' ending, the future of Maddy and Cassie, and whether Euphoria could eventually return for a fourth season as discussion surrounding the HBO drama continues to grow online.

@stuartbrazell

That was officially the most stressful, chaotic, and brutal hour of Euphoria we have ever witnessed. We knew a major character was likely leaving this season, but seeing it happen like that? I don't think anyone was prepared. 🚨 MAJOR SPOILER WARNING AHEAD! DO NOT READ UNLESS YOU’VE WATCHED! 🚨 . . . Okay, can we talk about Nate Jacobs? A rattlesnake?! 🐍 It is the most "Euphoria" way to go out, but fans are already spiraling. Many feel like his character was "ruined" or sidelined this season, but let’s look at the reality: Jacob Elordi is a massive movie star now. With his back-to-back filming schedule, he had almost zero availability. Jacob actually said he’s happy with Nate’s arc—basically saying Nate wasn't a good guy and this "fitting" ending was a long time coming. He credits the show for his career, but it was clearly time to move on. 🎬 Meanwhile, the Maddy and Cassie situation is getting darker by the second. Maddy basically sacrificing herself to Alamo to save Nate? I am terrified for them. How much control is Alamo going to have over them moving forward? ⛓️ And we HAVE to talk about Ali. Seeing his backstory and that "Book of Names"—the list of people he’s sponsored who didn't make it—was a total gut punch. Seeing him attend those funerals... tell me I’m not the only one who thinks that was a massive, dark omen for Rue. 🕯️ With only one episode left, the ratings are so high that HBO is already whispering about a Season 4. But after what we just saw, who’s even going to be left to tell the story? Was this a masterpiece or did they do Nate dirty? . #euphoria #euphoriaseason3 #jacobelordi #natejacobs #maddyeuphoria

♬ original sound - stuartbrazell
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