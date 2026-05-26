The death of Nate Jacobs in Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 has become one of the HBO series' most talked-about moments, sparking widespread reactions online and intensifying theories about the season finale. Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, died in a shocking sequence that quickly went viral across TikTok, X, and Instagram as viewers shared clips, edits, and reactions following the episode's release.

Nate Jacobs' Death Marks a Major Turning Point

As reported by Forbes and Mamamia, Episode 7 brought a brutal end to Nate Jacobs' storyline after the character became entangled in escalating financial and criminal troubles. Nate is buried alive before a rattlesnake enters the coffin, leading to his death in one of the season's most violent moments.

The scene immediately trended online, with viewers debating the intensity of the sequence and its impact on the show's final episodes. Nate's death also removes one of Euphoria's most controversial central characters ahead of the Season 3 finale.

HBO Remains Silent as Season 3 Finale Approaches

Following Nate Jacobs' death, attention has shifted to how Euphoria Season 3 will conclude, with HBO yet to release key details about the final episode.

Episode 7 left several narrative threads unresolved, setting up an uncertain path into the finale. While official information remains limited, viewer interest has surged as audiences anticipate how the season will wrap up without one of its central characters.

Viewers Theorise Further Major Twists as Stakes Rise

The aftermath of Episode 7 has also fuelled wider speculation about possible twists in the final instalment, with social media discussions focusing on the heightened stakes across the ensemble cast.

Characters including Rue Bennett, Maddy Perez and Cassie Howard have been central to online debate, as viewers question whether the series could introduce additional dramatic turns before the season ends. Despite growing theories, no further character outcomes have been confirmed.

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Jules Vaughn Emerges as Emotional Focus Ahead of Finale

Attention has increasingly turned to Jules Vaughn, with viewers suggesting her storyline may carry greater emotional weight in the final episode. Following the events of Episode 7, fans have speculated that Jules could be significantly affected by the shifting dynamics among the remaining characters. Online discussion has centred on how her relationships may evolve as the season moves toward its conclusion.

A viral TikTok commentary video suggested Episode 8 could feature additional major twists while discussing unresolved arcs involving Jules, Maddy, Cassie, and Rue.

'Episode 8 is going to be crazy because there are so many loose ends to tie up', the creator said. 'I think we're gonna see more people [die]'.

The same commentator also claimed Jacob Elordi had limited availability during production because of back-to-back film commitments and said the actor was reportedly satisfied with Nate Jacobs' ending.

'He said this isn't a good guy, and he's happy with the way things ended for him', the creator stated.

Fans React to One of Euphoria's Most Intense Episodes

Reaction to Episode 7 has remained intense online, with many viewers describing it as one of the most emotionally charged episodes in the series so far. One TikTok commentator called it 'the craziest, most stressful episode of Euphoria ever' while discussing the season's repeated hints that a major character would die.

Viewers have continued debating Nate Jacobs' ending, the future of Maddy and Cassie, and whether Euphoria could eventually return for a fourth season as discussion surrounding the HBO drama continues to grow online.