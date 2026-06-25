A power shift appears to be unfolding at the highest level of US politics and Silicon Valley. After years of being seen as one of Donald Trump's closest business allies, Elon Musk is reportedly being edged aside by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, with whom the President has grown increasingly close.

This unfolding tech billionaire alliance suggests a strategic pivot in Silicon Valley politics, with Zuckerberg seemingly adopting a diplomatic approach that stands in sharp contrast to the more volatile style of his predecessor. According to reports, however, a shift in the balance of power may be imminent, as recent accounts state Zuckerberg has steadily strengthened his relationship with Trump in recent months.

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Rob Shuter, an entertainment journalist, has revealed that sources claim Trump and Zuckerberg now communicate frequently and have 'become surprisingly close,' even citing 'real chemistry' between the two.

A New Power Player Emerges

In an exclusive report published in Rob Shuter's Substack newsletter, Shuter reveals that Trump and Zuckerberg speak regularly and that Trump genuinely enjoys hearing from him. There's real chemistry between them.'

Noting the public tensions that once existed between Trump and Zuckerberg, particularly during earlier election cycles when Facebook and its parent company, Meta, faced frequent criticism over content moderation and political issues, the reported friendship between the two is understandably surprising. Insiders now claim the relationship has undergone a dramatic transformation.

Shuter's sources stated that the Meta founder understands how to speak with the president in a way that makes him feel good. 'Mark knows exactly how to talk to him. He makes Trump feel respected, valued, and appreciated. That's a skill a lot of people underestimate.'

The rise of Zuckerberg in Trump's inner circle comes as Elon Musk's influence in Trump's orbit appears to be fading, a notable change from the campaign trail and the first months of the administration, when the billionaire entrepreneur was widely seen as one of the president's most trusted confidants.

'Elon has never been interested in flattering anyone,' an insider told Shuter. 'He's fiercely independent and doesn't seek approval from politicians—or anyone else.' Zuckerberg, on the other hand, seems to be pursuing a sharply different path from Musk.

Elon Musk's Influence Fading

The development of Zuckerberg's growing connection with Trump comes amid signs that Musk's influence within Trump's administration has seemingly faded. During the early months of Trump's administration, Musk played a prominent role as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, commonly known as DOGE.

In late May 2025, Musk left the administration after completing his 130-day term as a Special Government Employee, marking the end of a period in which he had become one of the most visible figures associated with Trump's government reform efforts.

Since then, reports have pointed to a shift in the administration's dynamics. The Washington Post reported that senior officials and cabinet members had increasingly regained control over decisions that were previously shaped by Musk's cost-cutting initiatives, reducing the influence of the billionaire's government programme.

Reuters also reported that the relationship between Trump and Musk deteriorated over policy and spending issues, ending what had once been one of the most closely watched alliances in American politics. Reports now suggest Zuckerberg has strengthened his relationship with Trump, though there's yet to be any indication that the Meta founder has taken on a formal advisory role.

'Mark is playing a smarter long game,' a source told Shuter. He understands that influence is built on relationships. He knows what matters to Trump and how to stay in his orbit.' Another source stated that Zuckerberg has been particularly adept at recognising the importance of personal relationships. 'Trump loves loyalty, attention, and praise. Mark understands that better than anyone—and right now, it's paying off,' the source shared.

Whether Zuckerberg's quiet diplomacy will result in a formal advisory role remains to be seen. However, in the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley politics, one thing is clear: the seat of influence is moving, and the Meta chief is showing every sign of being ready to fill the void.