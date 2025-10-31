Heidi Klum, dubbed the 'Queen of Halloween' for her jaw-dropping and over-the-top costumes every spooky season, is not only a supermodel but also a celebrated TV host and entrepreneur.

Since hosting her first Halloween party in 2000, Klum has become known for her elaborate, high-concept looks that take months to design and hours to apply.

Heidi Klum's Love For Halloween

She views Halloween as a chance to push the limits of costume design and transformation, working closely with Hollywood special effects and prosthetic artists to bring her visions to life — often spending up to 10–12 hours in makeup on the big day.

Klum has said she loves 'the process of becoming something else entirely,' calling it a form of performance art, and told Vogue that she embraces 'the artistry of transformation,' even when it's uncomfortable.

Off the red carpet, she's known for her warmth and humour, but every 31 October, she channels her inner showwoman — transforming into everything from a worm to E.T. for the sheer joy of entertaining her fans.

Her annual Halloween celebration, fondly known as 'Heidiween,' has become a pop culture phenomenon — a star-studded event where celebrities compete to outdo one another in creativity and spectacle. More than just a party, 'Heidiween' embodies Klum's fearless dedication to art, transformation, and performance.

Over two decades later, her unwavering commitment has cemented her status as Halloween's reigning icon.

Here are every iconic costume Klum has slayed throughout the years.

Her Most Iconic Costumes Through The Years

1. E.T. 2024

Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as E.T. last year. She said she 'loved being E.T.' but admitted the heavy headpiece made it difficult to wear, nearly making her neck feel like it was 'going to snap off.'

2. Worm, 2022

During her 21st annual Halloween party, Klum transformed into a worm or a 'Happy Halloworm!' The event was sponsored by Now Screaming X Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur.

3. Peacock, 2023

She proudly strutted down the red carpet at her annual Halloween party, accompanied by nine people who formed her dazzling peacock tail and claws.

4. Gory Alien, 2019

In 2019, the supermodel is truly 'out of this world' as a gory alien.

5. Skinless Woman, 2011

Klum turned herself into a skinless woman with flesh and muscles on full display in 2011 with the help of makeup artist Bill Corso.

6. Jessica Rabbit, 2015

In 2015, Klum embraced her inner Jessica Rabbit, stunning everyone with a flawless transformation into the iconic cartoon character.

7. Michael Jackson's 'Thriller', 2017

The 'America's Got Talent' judge dressed up as a werewolf from Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' music video, 'I wanted to do the 'Thriller' dance,' she said.

8. Kali, The Hindu Goddess, 2008

Klum sparked controversy with her costume depicting the Hindu goddess of death and time, Kali. Several prominent Hindi speakers called on the supermodel to publicly apologise for what they viewed as a gruesome portrayal of the sacred figure.

9. Monkey, 2010

Klum is seen here with her ex-husband Seal as monkeys, during a time when the two appeared deeply in love — and she's sporting quite a hairy look for the occasion.

10. Fiona, 2018

She transformed into everyone's favorite green princess, Fiona from Shrek. Klum told People that she had dreamed of this costume for a long time, saying, 'I just never found a crazy enough person who wanted to do Shrek with me.' Luckily, her husband stepped in to make that dream come true as Shrek himself.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what Klum will unveil this Halloween 2025, but one thing's for sure — she's never afraid to get a little 'ugly' in the name of the spooky season and Halloween magic.