Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a native Nintendo Switch 2 edition and a major free content update on January 15, 2026, and Nintendo has confirmed a modest paid upgrade option for existing Switch owners.

Players who already own New Horizons on the original Switch will be able to purchase a Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack for $4.99, allowing them to carry over progress while gaining access to the new console's enhancements.

The announcement, made via Nintendo's official channels and widely reported across gaming outlets, marks the first time New Horizons will receive a dedicated next‑generation release since its 2020 debut.

Nintendo has positioned the Switch 2 edition as a technical and convenience leap, while ensuring that the bulk of the new gameplay content — including a resort hotel, expanded storage and a 'Slumber Island' feature for Nintendo Switch Online members — is free to all players on both systems.

Technical Upgrades and New Features

The Switch 2 edition introduces several platform‑specific improvements designed to exploit the new hardware. The most prominent enhancements are higher resolution output with 4K support in TV mode, mouse‑style controls for decorating and custom design creation using the right Joy‑Con 2 controller, and an in‑game megaphone that makes use of the Switch 2's built‑in microphone to help locate island residents.

The edition also supports CameraPlay, enabling players to connect a compatible USB camera to see friends' reactions while playing together, and expands local online sessions to as many as 12 players when all participants run the Switch 2 version.

For existing Switch players, the $4.99 paid upgrade pack represents a low‑cost route to obtain the Switch 2 version without rebuying the full title. Nintendo has framed the upgrade as an optional convenience rather than a hard requirement, emphasising that the free content update will simultaneously reach the original Switch.

That update includes several substantial additions independent of the hardware upgrade: a Kapp'n‑run resort hotel where players decorate guest rooms, expanded home storage capacity up to 9,000 items, and a Reset Service to allow players to tidy or restart an island without losing their save data.

Content Expansion and Multiplayer Changes

The free 3.0 update is the most significant content drop for New Horizons since the Happy Home Paradise expansion in 2021. Central to the update is the resort hotel on the pier, a new gameplay loop that introduces themed room design challenges, new furniture and clothing items, and a souvenir shop with fresh collectibles.

Nintendo has also added broader collaboration elements, such as playable classic Nintendo titles via in‑game console items for Switch Online members, LEGO® items, and amiibo functionality that invites characters from The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon series.

Slumber Island is a headline feature for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. It allows players to design and save up to three separate islands akin to template worlds, then jump into those islands with friends for collaborative building and decoration sessions.

The update's promise of cross‑version playability, which is that the new content will be available on both original Switch and Switch 2 on launch day, is intended to prevent fragmentation of the player base and ensure that longstanding communities can continue to enjoy shared experiences.

Market Positioning and Community Reaction

Industry coverage has treated Nintendo's approach as cautious and consumer‑friendly: a paid upgrade at a token price, combined with substantial free content for all, avoids forcing existing owners into an immediate repurchase.

Reporting from major games outlets noted the upgrade pack's modest cost relative to typical 'next‑gen' reissues, and commentators highlighted Nintendo's clear attempt to balance monetisation with goodwill toward a franchise that remains culturally significant.

Reactions among players are mixed but generally positive. Enthusiasts welcomed the prospect of 4K visuals, CameraPlay, and extended multiplayer sessions on the Switch 2, while many long‑time island residents expressed relief that the core content is free and that progress carries over.

Some community voices urged Nintendo to ensure stability across both versions at launch, especially around the expanded online features and the Slumber Island collaborative tools.

Nintendo's dual release strategy, a Switch 2 edition with technical enhancements and a free, content‑rich update for the original Switch, aims to keep New Horizons relevant while offering a low‑cost upgrade path for committed players.

The $4.99 Upgrade Pack provides a practical option for owners who want Switch 2 enhancements without repurchasing the full game, and the free additions deliver substantial new gameplay for the entire player base when they arrive in January.