Rory McIlroy staged one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent golf history by winning The Masters Tournament, bouncing back after a setback that, for a brief moment, nearly cost him the title.

McIlroy, who became the fourth golfer ever to claim back-to-back Masters titles alongside Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo, and Jack Nicklaus, secured victory at The 2026 Masters Tournament after a tense and unpredictable final round that saw him recover from a dramatic loss of momentum to claim the title.

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McIlroy Rebounds From Mid-Tournament Collapse To Claim Back-To-Back Wins

The Northern Irish golfer began Sunday's game at Augusta National Golf Club with a commanding six-shot lead, placing him in a strong position to close out the tournament.

However, the advantage quickly evaporated as a series of mistakes and increased pressure allowed rivals to close the gap and turn the contest into a far closer battle than expected.

After 36 holes, McIlroy held a six-shot but then slipped into a tie for first place on Sunday after a difficult third round, per NBC News. Facing the risk of losing one of the largest early leads in Masters history, he recovered in the final round, posting a 71 to claim his second green jacket.

In second place was Scottie Scheffler, while Cameron Young, who played alongside McIlroy in the final pairing, finished third in a tie with Justin Rose and two other players.

In an interview with CBS, McIlroy expressed his own surprise in winning two green jackets in a row. He said, 'I just can't believe I waited 17 years to get one green jacket, and I get two in a row. I think all of my perseverance at this golf tournament over the years has really started to pay off.'

An 11-Under Friday End

McIlroy began the tournament in strong form, ending Friday at 11-under and holding a six-shot lead at the halfway stage at Augusta National. However, his inconsistent driving on Saturday began to cost him, while his short game lost its edge. That allowed the rest of the field to close the gap and climb the leaderboard, setting up a tightly contested finish on Sunday.

Facing growing doubts that he might surfer another painful collapse at Augusta, McIlroy responded strongly on Sunday. He grew more composed as the round progressed, producing a key stretch of three birdies between holes eight and 13 that gave him control of the tournament, a lead he did not give up in the closing stages.

McIlroy said, 'I'm absolutely delighted to get it done. Having a six-shot lead going into the weekend, would have been a bitter to pill to swallow if I didn't get it done,' as shared by NBC.

Difficult Road Before Win

He had a difficult record at Augusta before his recent breakthrough, including runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2018, and another setback on Sunday would have echoed past disappointments.

Instead, McIlroy delivered a defining win that elevated him further among golf's greatest names. He reflected that winning the Masters is extremely difficult in itself, noting that he often makes it harder than it needs to be.

'I thought it was so difficult to win last year because of trying to win the Masters and the grand slam. This year I realised it's just really difficult to win the Masters. I don't make it easy,' McIlroy stated.