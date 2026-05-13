An ugly brawl took place in the stands as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr missed an opportunity to clinch the Saudi Arabia Pro League title.

Al-Nassr's pursuit of the Saudi Pro League silverware took a disastrous turn. Ronaldo's club looked poised to clinch the title against bitter rivals Al-Hilal. However, a crucial error from one of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's teammates cost them the victory.

The events on the pitch were soon overshadowed by mayhem in the stands. The atmosphere turned toxic midway through the second half and a massive riot broke out between rival supporters. Security struggled to contain the mounting aggression as fans from both camps were seen trading blows.

Footages of the disorder quickly flooded social media platforms. The videos depict a brutal confrontation in the seating rows. One clip shows a group of men hitting each other with sticks. Others were filmed launching projectiles across the aisles.

It’s all kicking off in the stands at tbr the Al-Nassr v Al- Hilal game… 😲😆 pic.twitter.com/ZNwb6EpQgT — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) May 12, 2026

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🎥 يا سااااااااااتر . . شاهـد:



مشجع نصراوي متواجد في أحد البوكسات حاول سحب علم الهلال من أحد المشجعين بغير وجه حقّ!



😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😱😱😱😱😱😱😱#الهلال_النصر pic.twitter.com/P503EybnWt — بيت الهلال (@baytAlhilal) May 12, 2026

Online Fans Reacted

As expected, the viral clip earned wild comments and reactions from football fans online. Some even poked fun at the situation.

'Arguing over who has the youngest wife and who has the oldest goat,' a fan joked.

'Security must be sh*t, they've all got sticks again. Or is there a big pile inside the stadium and you just grab one when you need it?' another fan said.

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'What's funny is they're not even drunk. Just whipping for the love of the game,' one fan commented.

'They've had plenty of practice with their wives,' another fan said.

Ronaldo Remains Hopeful

Al-Nassr took to the pitch on Tuesday aiming to dismantle their closest title challengers in front of a capacity home crowd. The stage was prepared for a celebration. However, what should have been a routine defensive play transformed into a sporting nightmare.

Disaster struck in the most unexpected fashion. Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento moved to collect a seemingly harmless ball. The Brazilian shot-stopper appeared composed. Then, the unthinkable happened.

The ball slipped through his grasp and ended up hitting the net. The terrible mistake resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo took to social media shortly after the final whistle and issued a defiant message to the Al-Nassr faithful. He insisted that the ultimate goal remains firmly within their reach, urging his team's supporters not to lose hope.

'The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!' the Portuguese superstar wrote on his official Instagram account.

Despite the setback, the title race remains in Al-Nassr's hands. They are still the league leaders with 83 points and currently hold a five-point lead over Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr could still be crowned champions if Al-Hilal fail to beat Neom and if they manage to beat Damac.

Since Ronaldo's blockbuster move to the Riyadh-based club in early 2023, the man widely known as 'CR7' has been on a mission to add a Saudi championship to his glittering trophy cabinet. However, the path to glory has proven far more treacherous than many anticipated and it is yet to be known if Ronaldo could finally capture one this year.