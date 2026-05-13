Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest of all time in soccer, proven on the field. It's no surprise that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has accumulated a fortune exceeding $1.4 billion.

Although Celebrity Net Worth estimates Ronaldo's net worth at $1.2 billion, a new deal with Saudi club Al Nassr changes those figures. CR7 signed a two-year, tax-free deal reportedly worth over $400 million annually. Bloomberg states this contract boosted his net worth to roughly $1.4 billion.

The 2025 deal with Al Nassr officially made Ronaldo a billionaire. Prior claims of billionaire status were deemed untrue. According to Celebrity Net Worth, CR7's net worth was only $500 million before the Al Nassr deal.

Billionaire Club and Team Ownership Dreams

Now that he is officially a billionaire, Ronaldo joins an elite list of billionaire athletes: former NBA star Michael Jordan and tennis legend Roger Federer. Both are already retired.

At 40, Ronaldo is aware he may be retiring soon. With that in mind, CR7 has hinted at what he might do once he formally retires.

'If I can be a club owner, why would I be a manager, sporting director or CEO?,' Ronaldo said to Canal 11. 'This is my dream and I'm sure I'll get there. I'll even say more: I hope to not only have one club but to own several clubs.'

Strategic Investments Shaping CR7 Future

It is clear that his love for the sport remains, and CR7 wants to stay involved. Financially, it shows that he continues to find ways to invest his money wisely, something he has been doing for some time.

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His investments include self-branded products such as fragrances, underwear, footwear, eyewear, and hotels. He has also invested in fitness gyms, which he heavily promotes on his social media channels—another revenue stream for him.

Ronaldo has approximately 664 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most followed personalities on the platform. He is estimated to earn around $2.5 million to $3.5 million per sponsored post on IG.

Ronaldo is way ahead of other notable figures like fellow footballer Lionel Messi (506 million followers) and celebrity Selena Gomez (406 million followers).

Ronaldo has also made key investments in the tech sector. One of the most recent significant ones was his major stake in Perplexity, a fast-growing platform that rivals ChatGPT, according to a report from Goal. The company is valued at $20 billion and now forms part of the Portuguese football icon's expanding portfolio in transformative digital industries.

'Curiosity is a requirement for greatness. You win when you keep asking new questions every day. That's why I am proud to announce my investment in Perplexity,' said.

Endorsement Deals Aplenty

Finally, due to his popularity, it's not surprising that Ronaldo has a long list of endorsement deals. His partnership with Nike stands out—a lifetime $1 billion deal sealed in 2016, including a $100 million signing bonus.

Besides Nike, Ronaldo has partnered with other global brands such as Herbalife, Clear Shampoo, Binance, and TAG Heuer, among others.

Undoubtedly, Ronaldo has taken steps to secure his financial future. His fortune is likely to grow further, especially if he continues making key investments in businesses that pique his interest.