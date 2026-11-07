Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's Wikipedia page underwent a series of edits removing or softening references to campaign controversies before his 3 November election victory, according to two researchers who examined the page's revision history.

The allegations emerged after the Democrat defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely watched US Senate race. El-Sayed had faced criticism over his medical credentials, appearances with political streamer Hasan Piker and remarks concerning an attack on a Michigan synagogue.

Investigative journalist Ashley Rindsberg and New York-based researcher Yehuda Teitelbaum separately examined changes to the Wikipedia entry. Both raised concerns about how the politician was presented to readers before the election.

Their findings identify an account called 'CopyleftEverything', although neither has established who operates it or whether the changes were politically coordinated.

Over the past months, a single Wikipedia editor has been quietly shaping @AbdulElSayed's entry.



The editing has been intensive and highly directed. For example:



+ Hasan Piker controversy got cut down.

+ Syed's antisemitism problem – deleted.

+ Harris and Obama endorsements… pic.twitter.com/Umzvob9u0Z — Ashley Rindsberg (@AshleyRindsberg) November 2, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed's Wikipedia Edits Raise Questions Over Removed Controversies

Rindsberg, founder of online influence-tracking project NPOV, described what appeared to be a sustained effort to revise El-Sayed's public profile.

Among the changes highlighted was a 12 June edit concerning his medical qualifications.

The entry previously stated that El-Sayed 'has never been granted a medical licence'. It was subsequently changed to say he 'did not pursue a medical licence'.

The distinction matters because El-Sayed holds a medical degree from Columbia University but did not complete residency training or obtain a licence to practise medicine.

Another revision, dated 10 October, altered a description of Hasan Piker, who appeared alongside El-Sayed at two primary election events in April.

The original wording called Piker 'a controversial left-wing Twitch ... streamer and political commentator'. The revised description identified him simply as a 'left-wing political commentator'.

Piker had previously attracted criticism for remarks about the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks.

The most politically sensitive changes concerned El-Sayed's relationship with Michigan's Jewish community.

According to the researchers, edits on 12 and 31 October removed passages describing tensions arising from his criticism of Israel, opposition to US military assistance and response to the Temple Israel attack in West Bloomfield.

El-Sayed previously apologised for saying 'hurt people hurt people' while discussing the attacker's family members, who were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.

The removals raise questions about editorial balance. They do not, however, establish that the editor acted on behalf of El-Sayed or his campaign.

🚨 NEW: The Wikipedia editor who's been rewriting Abdul El-Sayed's locked page since June was just exposed by @AshleyRindsberg.



I went through every edit.



He deleted that El-Sayed "has never been granted a medical license." And that's just the start.



Full receipts below 🧵 1/ pic.twitter.com/GoQffxOGRp — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) November 2, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed Wikipedia Dispute Highlights Questions About Online Information

Rindsberg also identified edits by CopyleftEverything to Wikipedia pages covering the Party for Socialism and Liberation, American Communist Party and Revolutionary Communists of America.

Such activity is not itself evidence of political manipulation. Wikipedia permits volunteer contributors to edit multiple subjects, provided changes follow its sourcing and editorial policies.

Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger responded to Rindsberg's investigation on X, describing it as 'old-fashioned journalism' and an appropriate criticism of the platform's operation.

Teitelbaum raised a broader concern about Wikipedia's influence on information encountered through search engines and artificial intelligence services.

'This was really an organized effort to change the narrative in this country and to portray narratives and certain ideas that are not honest,' he told The New York Post.

That remains his assessment, rather than an independently established finding.

Wikipedia's public revision history allows readers to examine changes and compare earlier versions of El-Sayed's biography. It does not, on its own, establish why those changes were made.