New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has celebrated Abdul El-Sayed's historic victory in Michigan's US Senate election, accusing the Democrat's opponents of racism and personal attacks during a fiercely contested campaign.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, Mamdani praised El-Sayed's defeat of Republican Mike Rogers, which made him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

The mayor highlighted the substantial money spent opposing El-Sayed and echoed the sentiment of the senator-elect's victory speech, declaring: 'The good guys won.'

Mamdani Praises El-Sayed's Historic Victory

Mamdani described the election result as particularly meaningful for Americans who identified with El-Sayed's campaign and political message.

He said he had spoken with El-Sayed previously but had not contacted him since his election victory.

The mayor also criticised the treatment El-Sayed received throughout the campaign, pointing to what he described as persistent racism, slander and significant opposition spending.

Mamdani said the outcome was particularly encouraging given the challenges the Democratic candidate had faced.

His remarks followed a series of Democratic victories in Tuesday's midterm elections, which saw the party regain control of both chambers of Congress.

What Attacks Did Abdul El-Sayed Face?

El-Sayed, 42, is a former public health official who campaigned on lowering household costs, expanding healthcare access, and reducing corporate influence in American politics.

His candidacy attracted intense scrutiny from Republican opponents, particularly over his Muslim faith, progressive policies, and criticism of US military support for Israel.

Rogers and other Republicans raised allegations suggesting connections to Islamist extremism, including alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

El-Sayed rejected those allegations, which have not been supported by publicly established evidence.

Democrats criticised the attacks as Islamophobic, arguing that opponents were attempting to undermine the candidate through his religious identity.

Republicans, meanwhile, maintained that El-Sayed's political positions were too extreme for Michigan voters.

The race was particularly significant because Democrats were defending the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Gary Peters.

How Did El-Sayed Respond to His Opponents?

El-Sayed addressed the campaign's personal attacks during his election-night victory speech, criticising the rhetoric directed at his name and religion.

He also challenged President Donald Trump and other Republican figures who had questioned his suitability for office.

The senator-elect argued that voters had rejected those attacks in favour of his campaign's message on affordability and political change.

His victory followed a contentious Democratic primary in which he defeated a more moderate opponent, demonstrating the electoral strength of the party's progressive wing.

What Does the Victory Mean for Democrats?

Mamdani connected El-Sayed's success to broader demands for affordable living and political representation.

The result also highlights the growing influence of progressive candidates in shaping the Democratic Party's future political direction.

He argued that voters wanted elected officials to deliver practical improvements rather than dismiss their financial concerns.

The mayor also stressed that winning elections would mean little unless Democrats used their political power to deliver meaningful changes.

El-Sayed is expected to take office in January 2027, marking a historic milestone for Muslim representation in Congress.

His victory also presents Democrats with a test of whether their campaign promises can translate into tangible improvements for American families.