The Arabic word 'habibi' has attracted attention online after Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed used it to mock US Vice President JD Vance during his election victory speech on Wednesday. El-Sayed, who defeated Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, addressed Vance before supporters in Detroit.

His remarks referenced Vance's expected role in administering his oath of office in January, following months of political disagreements between the two men. The sarcastic comments quickly drew attention, prompting many viewers to ask about the meaning of the Arabic expression and why El-Sayed used it.

What 'Habibi' Means and Why El-Sayed Said It to Vance

'Habibi' is an Arabic expression meaning 'my love', 'my dear' or 'beloved'. According to Dictionary.com, the term is commonly used affectionately between friends, relatives and romantic partners.

Abdul El-Sayed to JD Vance:JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January. https://t.co/4XwZejXsm8 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 4, 2026

However, El-Sayed used the expression sarcastically while addressing Vance, who had campaigned against him during Michigan's closely contested Senate election. 'JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,' El-Sayed told cheering supporters.

The remark referred to Vance's position as president of the Senate, a role traditionally involving the administration of oaths to incoming senators. El-Sayed then added another joke, declaring, 'Wolverine one, Buckeye zero.'

The remark referenced the longstanding sporting rivalry between the University of Michigan, which El-Sayed attended, and Ohio State University, Vance's alma mater. The combination of the Arabic expression and college rivalry turned the political exchange into a widely reported moment from his victory speech.

Vance and El-Sayed's Previous Political Clashes

The remark followed repeated disagreements between El-Sayed and Vance throughout the Michigan Senate campaign. Vance, who supported Republican candidate Mike Rogers, had previously described El-Sayed as 'very, very evil' while criticising his political views.

According to FOX 2 Detroit, Vance's remarks formed part of a campaign in which El-Sayed's Muslim identity became a frequent subject of Republican criticism. President Donald Trump also attacked El-Sayed during the campaign, calling him a 'jihadist' and alleging that he belonged to the Muslim Brotherhood.

El-Sayed denied the allegations. Fact-checking organisation PolitiFact subsequently rated Trump's claim false, reporting that the Democrat had never been a member of the group. During his victory speech, El-Sayed addressed Trump directly, joking that the president had struggled with his name. He suggested that following his swearing-in, Trump could simply address him as 'senator'.

El-Sayed Celebrates Historic Victory

El-Sayed's remarks about Vance were part of a wider speech reflecting on his election campaign and Muslim identity. He explained that he had frequently used 'inshallah', meaning 'God willing', when discussing his chances of winning. Following his victory, he told supporters they could replace that expression with 'alhamdulillah', meaning 'praise be to God'. The 42-year-old physician and former public health official defeated Rogers in the race to replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

El-Sayed also criticised the influence of campaign spending and reiterated his support for universal healthcare and reducing living costs. His victory followed a contentious campaign involving disagreements over healthcare, foreign policy and his religious identity.

For a word that means 'my dear', El-Sayed's message to Vance was hardly affectionate. And come January, the vice-president may have to welcome the very man he spent months campaigning against into the US Senate.