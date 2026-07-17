Adam Silver says Caitlin Clark has been unfairly pulled into a national argument over WNBA officiating, hard fouls and how the league handles its biggest new star.

The NBA commissioner addressed the controversy surrounding Clark during an appearance at the CNBC x Boardroom summit in New York City. Asked about the Indiana Fever guard and the league's handling of recent incidents involving her, Silver said the discussion had become bigger than basketball.

'I think that ultimately the issues around Caitlin Clark are not largely about officiating,' Silver said.

He described Clark as 'an incredible player' and 'an incredible person,' but said the attention around her had become unfair.

'She's become a bit of a political football in this country,' Silver said. 'It's become political ping pong with her.'

His point was not that Clark caused the controversy. Instead, he argued that people outside the game are using her as a symbol in arguments that often have little to do with her actual performance on the court.

What Happened With Alyssa Thomas?

The latest flashpoint came during the Fever's June 22 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark was involved in two controversial moments that her coach, Stephanie White, later described as 'two cheap shots.' The first involved Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas putting her fist on Clark's throat. The second was a landing-space foul that jarred Clark's back and eventually led to a two-week absence.

No foul was called on the Thomas incident during the game. The WNBA later reviewed the play, assessed a Flagrant 2 and suspended Thomas for one game. The decision did not end the debate. Instead, it intensified it.

Clark's supporters argued that the league had failed to protect her in real time. Others warned that the anger had crossed a line after Thomas received death threats and online abuse.

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Silver Avoids Question on Reported Intervention

Silver was also asked directly whether he had stepped in and pushed WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to suspend Thomas. He refused to answer.

'I'm not going to comment on that,' Silver said, adding that it would not be fair to Clark or Engelbert. He said the larger issue should not be reduced to one foul, one missed call or one review after the fact.

According to Silver, Clark is a young player trying to improve her game, but every incident involving her now becomes a separate storyline. However, he admitted that WNBA officiating needs to improve, while joking that his 'day job' also involves complaints about NBA officiating.

That has been one of the central complaints from fans and athletes watching the controversy unfold. The issue is not simply whether Clark is being targeted, but whether officials are applying the rules consistently and protecting all players from dangerous contact.

Clark's Rise Has Raised the Stakes

Clark has brought a massive new audience to the WNBA since entering the league, building on the attention she generated in college. Silver said her arrival has helped introduce women's basketball to fans who had never followed the league before. That attention has lifted the WNBA, but it has also brought heavier scrutiny.

Several Olympians have also spoken out, arguing that athlete safety should not be negotiable. Olympic swimming champion Nancy Hogshead said the WNBA must act decisively, adding that 'a fist pressed against a player's throat is never 'just part of the game.''