Serena Williams has criticised tennis' anti-doping whereabouts rules, claiming the system was a major factor in delaying her long-awaited return to professional tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will make her singles comeback at Wimbledon on Tuesday against Australia's Maya Joint. It will be her first singles appearance since stepping away from the sport in 2022.

Williams, now 44, has already returned to competition in doubles at Queen's Club and the Berlin Open. Her encouraging performances convinced her to extend her comeback into singles at Wimbledon. She will also reunite with her sister, Venus Williams, in the women's doubles draw.

However, the American legend said returning to the WTA Tour involved more than rebuilding her fitness. She revealed she had to re-enter the sport's anti-doping testing pool several months before becoming eligible to compete again, describing the process as frustrating and unnecessarily restrictive.

Under tennis' anti-doping regulations, players must provide daily information about their whereabouts, including a designated one-hour window when they are available for testing. Missing or failing to update those details three times within a 12-month period can result in disciplinary action, while athletes remain subject to random testing throughout the year.

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'Unreasonable' Rules Leave Williams Frustrated

Speaking to reporters at Wimbledon on Sunday, Williams said changes to the testing regulations caught her by surprise after several years away from the sport.

'It's gruelling. They changed the rules now. I didn't know some of the rules. So, apparently, if you miss a test outside of your window, it still counts as missed. I'm like, I guess I can't go pick up my kids,' she said.

Although Williams acknowledged the importance of maintaining a strong anti-doping programme, she argued that the current system lacks flexibility for athletes managing everyday family life.

'It's unprofessional. I hate it. It's necessary, but I think a lot of the stuff, if I want to go places outside of my window, I should be able to go without having it count as a missed test,' she added.

'There has to be a different way to make it reasonable because that's just unreasonable. That was a big reason why I didn't want to come back either, because it's just so hard.'

Her comments come only days after former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova received a four-year suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Agency after refusing an anti-doping test in December. The Czech player said she was afraid to allow a doping control officer into her home late in the evening, outside the one-hour window she had designated for testing.

Williams Sisters Reunited at Wimbledon

Despite the off-court frustrations, Wimbledon will also mark another significant milestone as Serena and Venus Williams reunite in the doubles competition after receiving a wildcard.

They will face Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra in the opening round, reviving one of the most successful partnerships in tennis history.

Venus described the reunion as an emotional moment and said she was delighted to compete alongside her younger sister once again.

'It's very special indeed. We have had quite a history here, and it's nice to be back in 2026, so ready to go,' Venus raved.

'I'm excited we're playing together, and I can't wait until we hit the courts. As soon as she wanted to play doubles and we were playing doubles, that's how it works.'

Serena Williams' criticism of tennis' anti-doping procedures has reignited debate over whether the system strikes the right balance between protecting clean sport and respecting athletes' daily lives. Nevertheless, her comeback is still set to attract attention both for her performances and for the questions she has raised about the sport's regulations.