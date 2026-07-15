House Republicans dragged the stalled SAVE America Act back to life on Tuesday, bolting it to a must-pass spending bill, as experts warn the measure could force 69 million married women to prove their identities before voting.

The House voted 215-211 on 14 July to merge the election bill, formally the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, with a 2027 appropriations package funding the State Department and national security programmes, a manoeuvre known as 'MIRVing'. Every Democrat opposed the rule, joined by one Republican, Florida's Randy Fine.

The vote ended a two-week standoff that froze the chamber after 13 conservative holdouts, including Representative Anna Paulina Luna, blocked Speaker Mike Johnson's earlier plan on 30 June. Luna relented once Johnson agreed to attach the bill to must-pass legislation heading to the Senate.

Why 69 Million Women Face a Paperwork Problem

The legislation would require Americans to present documentary proof of citizenship in person when registering to vote or updating a registration. Accepted documents include a passport, a birth certificate, or naturalisation papers. The requirement would apply to new sign-ups and to updates for a move, a name change, or a party switch.

An estimated 69 million American women who took a spouse's surname hold birth certificates that no longer match their legal names, according to a Center for American Progress analysis of Pew Research Center and US Census data. These voters would need extra paperwork, such as a marriage certificate, or a signed affidavit under a provision the bill leaves for individual states to define.

Tracy Thomas, a constitutional law professor at the University of Akron, told NPR the paperwork amounts to 'an additional cost, administrative burden and extra penalty' that other voters escape.

A Bill That Could Hit Its Own Base

The political twist is that the burden may fall heaviest on the bill's supporters. Research cited by Vote.org shows conservative and Republican-leaning women are statistically more likely to have changed their surnames after marriage. A 2023 Pew survey found 79% of women in opposite-sex marriages took their husband's name.

Passports offer a workaround, but more than half of Americans don't hold a valid one. Among households earning under $50,000 (£37,300), only one in five does.

'Zero Validity' or Real Risk

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has dismissed the concerns, saying there is 'zero validity' to claims the bill would stop women from voting. Senator Mike Lee, its Senate sponsor, points to the affidavit option as a 'special accommodation'.

The data behind the bill's stated purpose is thin. Utah reviewed more than two million registered voters and found one confirmed non-citizen registration and zero instances of non-citizen voting. When Kansas ran a similar state law, it blocked roughly 31,000 eligible citizens, 12% of all applicants, before federal courts struck it down. The bill also exposes election workers to up to five years in prison for registering someone without correct paperwork, even in good faith.

The Senate Wall Still Stands

None of this guarantees the bill becomes law. The Senate rejected it as an amendment in June by 48 votes to 50, with four Republicans joining Democrats, and Majority Leader John Thune says there is no path to the 60 votes needed. Senators can strip the measure from the spending package.

Until then, millions of married women are left with a question most other voters escape. Can they prove their legal name matches their citizenship?