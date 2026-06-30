The US Supreme Court has ruled that states may lawfully bar transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports. The 6-3 ruling, handed down on 30 June 2026, upholds laws in West Virginia and Idaho and is expected to validate similar bans already in place across 27 states.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, concluded the laws violate neither the Fourteenth Amendment nor Title IX. He declared that 'the Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women's and girls' sports throughout America.' The decision caps a year-long legal battle that began with two teenage and young adult athletes and ends with a ruling likely to reshape school sports nationwide.

The Cases and the Court's Reasoning

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to uphold West Virginia and Idaho laws requiring student-athletes to compete on teams matching their biological sex at birth. The Court agreed to hear the cases in July 2025 and heard oral arguments in January 2026.

The plaintiffs were Becky Pepper-Jackson, a transgender teenager challenging West Virginia's law, and Lindsay Hecox, a transgender college student who challenged Idaho's ban after being barred from women's track and cross-country at Boise State University.

Pepper-Jackson, now a 16-year-old high school sophomore, has taken puberty-blocking medication and oestrogen. She had competed in girls' cross-country, shot put and discus. Hecox, 25, had received testosterone suppression and oestrogen treatments before turning to club soccer after failing to make Boise State's women's teams.

Pepper-Jackson said in a statement provided by the ACLU before the ruling: 'I play for my school for the same reason other kids on my track team do, to make friends, have fun, and challenge myself through practice and teamwork.'

Kavanaugh's opinion struck a notably measured tone despite the outcome. He expressed sympathy for transgender girls and women who wish to compete, writing that 'their desire to compete warrants respect' and that they should not be 'ostracised or vilified.'

Legal analysts noted Kavanaugh's reasoning treated discrimination based on transgender status as a form of sex discrimination, triggering 'intermediate scrutiny', a standard that requires policies to significantly advance a government interest, rather than the more permissive rational basis test some had expected.

🚨 The Supreme Court upheld West Virginia and Idaho laws limiting girls' and women's school sports teams to biological females, holding that Title IX permits sex-separated teams based on biological sex and that the laws do not violate the Equal Protection Clause. pic.twitter.com/XyjSmux2rh — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) June 30, 2026

Trump's Executive Order and the Political Backdrop

The ruling lands squarely behind a policy President Trump signed into law shortly after taking office. Trump signed the 'No Men in Women's Sports' Executive Order in the East Room of the White House in February 2025, with the Justice Department subsequently backing the West Virginia and Idaho laws before the Supreme Court.

The case drew unusually broad political mobilisation, with 27 state attorneys general filing in support of the defence of the laws.

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador framed the case in stark terms ahead of arguments, stating, 'Idaho's women and girls deserve an equal playing field. For too long, activists have worked to sideline women and girls in their own sports.'

West Virginia Attorney General John McCuskey was similarly emphatic following the verdict, calling it 'a monumental victory for every female athlete who has ever competed, or dreamed of competing, on a fair and safe playing field'. He added that the ruling 'affirms what common sense and the law have long made clear: states have the right to designate sports teams based on biological sex, not gender identity.'

FROM NOW ON, WOMEN'S SPORTS WILL ONLY BE FOR WOMEN. pic.twitter.com/S2IxBqk2P4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 30, 2026

Dissent, Scale, and What Happens Next

The court split along familiar ideological lines, with the six conservative justices in the majority and the three liberal justices dissenting.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote forcefully against the outcome, arguing the court 'inflicts a hardship on those it disfavors without giving them the fair and full opportunity the Constitution requires to litigate their contentions.'

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The practical scope of the ruling, while sweeping, leaves several questions open. It remains unresolved whether states can extend bans to grammar-school sports where boys and girls often compete together, and how the ruling applies to club and recreational leagues as opposed to varsity competition.

The decision does not force states that currently allow transgender students to compete on teams matching their gender identity to change those policies. However, it is expected to embolden lawmakers in states without bans to pursue new legislation.

The numbers affected remain small. NCAA President Charlie Baker told Congress in 2024 that fewer than ten of more than 500,000 NCAA athletes nationwide are transgender.

Even so, advocates and opponents expect the fight to continue beyond the playing field. Paula Scanlan, a former University of Pennsylvania swimmer who competed alongside transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, told Fox News: 'Why should a girl in Texas have different rights than a girl in Connecticut or New York?' Calls are growing for Congress to pass a nationwide ban.