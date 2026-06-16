Bonnie Blue has launched a scathing attack on Love Island contestant Jasmine Muller in a new online row, accusing the 27-year-old reality star of hypocrisy over her comments about men who support Bonnie's explicit content.

Muller had posted a TikTok video about Bonnie before entering the ITV2 dating show, weighing in on the adult creator's notoriety and the backlash she attracts online. In the now-resurfaced clip, Jasmine argued that while Bonnie's content is controversial, the outrage is often disproportionately aimed at her rather than the men who pay for and encourage her work. That video has now collided head‑on with Bonnie's own defence of her career and she has not held back.

The worst woman in internet history



- Bonnie Blue

- real name Tia Emma Billinger

- Divorced her husband at 21

- Quit her boring 9-5 recruitment job

- Rebranded herself as Bonnie Blue

- Slept with 1,057 men in 24 hours

- Targeted 18-19 year old students

- Hosted gangbangs during… pic.twitter.com/FS5qbbHQX5 — StarPlatinum (@StarPlatinum_) June 8, 2026

Jasmine, who describes herself as a business owner, used the TikTok to question why women are routinely vilified for making adult content while the male audience behind it effectively escapes scrutiny. She opened with a stark admission: 'I hate Bonnie Blue as much as the next person,' before launching into a broader critique of how women in the industry are treated and why Bonnie, in particular, seems to attract so much hostility.

Her central point was simple enough. If people are offended by the 'sickening stunts,' as she termed them, then surely the focus should also fall on the men funding and consuming them. Yet that attempt to reframe the criticism as a gender issue appears to have struck a very raw nerve.

Bonnie Blue Turns Fire on 'Love Island' Star

In a hard-edged video response, Bonnie whose real name is Tia Billinger dismissed Jasmine's comments as hollow feminist posturing and accused the Love Island hopeful of cashing in on the very male gaze she claims to challenge.

'Jasmine, you are a hypocrite and you are setting women back,' Bonnie said, in footage shared online. 'You've chosen to allow men to sexualise you by standing in a line in a skimpy bikini just for a man to pick you based on what they see.'

Where Jasmine had framed Bonnie as the lightning rod for disproportionate anger, Bonnie flipped the script and drew a sharp comparison between her own work and the Love Island format. She argued that, at least in her case, there is no pretence about what is happening.

'I've taken control over my body and I get paid to be sexualised. And have men queuing up because they've already picked me,' she said, positioning herself as the one in control of the transaction, rather than the passive recipient of attention.

From there, Bonnie pushed the charge of double standards further. If Jasmine is uncomfortable with men 'queuing up' to interact with her content, Bonnie argued, then it makes little sense to join a show built around a similar dynamic.

'How can you have an issue with the men that stand in my queue, when you're now stood in a queue waiting for the same men to pick you?' she asked, honing in on the Love Island ritual where women literally line up in bikinis to be chosen by male contestants on the first day

Love Island Fame, Bonnie Blue, and the Power Balance Question

Bonnie did not stop at criticising Jasmine's comments on adult content. She also took aim at what she described as the illusion of empowerment for some reality stars once the cameras stop rolling.

According to Bonnie, Jasmine's post‑Love Island prospects will still depend heavily on the very audience she has criticised. She suggested that the sponsored Instagram content and brand partnerships many Islanders chase are 'dependent on the same men' Jasmine called out in her TikTok.

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It is a harsh assessment, but not an entirely novel one. The mechanics of Love Island have long been dissected, with viewers and commentators arguing over how much power its contestants really hold over their image and careers. Bonnie's argument taps directly into that unease, suggesting that Jasmine cannot both condemn male-driven sexualisation and then rely on it to monetise her reality TV fame.

Jasmine, still in the villa as the row unfolds outside, has not publicly responded to Bonnie's takedown. ITV has also not commented on the resurfaced video or Bonnie's remarks. Nothing is confirmed yet about any potential impact on Jasmine's standing in the show or her future partnerships once she leaves the villa, so all of this should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that a TikTok recorded before fame has crashed headlong into a live debate about women's bodies, money and who really holds the power when attention is the currency. On one side, a Love Island contestant questioning why women bear the brunt of public anger for explicit content. On the other, Bonnie, adamant that if she is going to be sexualised, she will at least be paid for it and determined to call out anyone she believes is playing both sides.