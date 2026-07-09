NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has strongly defended his use of anonymous sources while revealing new details about his fractured relationship with Draymond Green, adding a personal dimension to an ongoing dispute involving Jaylen Brown and Jemele Hill.

The ESPN personality insisted that protecting confidential sources is a cornerstone of responsible journalism after facing criticism from several prominent NBA figures.

During his response, Smith also disclosed that he and Green have not spoken since he confronted the Golden State Warriors forward over his conduct following the Rudy Gobert choking incident and the later altercation involving Jusuf Nurkić.

Smith on His Anonymous Sources Amid Criticism

The latest exchange stems from criticism levelled at Smith over his reporting methods, particularly his reliance on anonymous sources. Jaylen Brown previously challenged the veteran broadcaster to identify the unnamed individuals behind his reporting, arguing that doing so would improve accountability.

Draymond Green and journalist Jemele Hill later voiced support for Brown's position, suggesting that the use of anonymous sources can damage the credibility of sports journalism.

Smith rejected those claims, arguing that protecting confidential sources is one of the fundamental responsibilities of a journalist. In defending his reporting record, he highlighted his extensive experience covering the NBA before joining television.

'Are you implying you've been in the locker room more than me? I was a beat writer and an NBA columnist for 15 years,' Smith said while responding to the criticism.

Stephen A. Smith RESPONDS to Draymond Green & Jemele Hill agreeing with Jaylen Brown telling Stephen A to reveal his "anonymous sources," stating that he gives journalists a bad look 😳👀



"Are you implying you've been in the locker room more than me? I was a beat writer and an... pic.twitter.com/3oyzf7E8Yy — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) July 8, 2026

Anonymous sourcing has long been a common practice in sports journalism, particularly when reporting on sensitive discussions involving players, coaches, executives or league officials. Reporters typically protect those identities to allow sources to provide information without fear of professional repercussions.

Smith Reveals Relationship with Green

Beyond defending his reporting practices, Smith offered a new explanation for why his relationship with Green deteriorated.

According to Smith, the pair had previously enjoyed a close friendship before tensions emerged following Green's string of on-court disciplinary incidents during the 2023 and 2024 NBA seasons.

Smith said he privately contacted Green after the Warriors star was suspended for placing Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during an altercation in November 2023. Weeks later, Green received another suspension after striking Phoenix Suns centre Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a game.

Recalling that conversation, Smith said he told Green it had become increasingly difficult to defend his behaviour because of the repeated incidents.

'Draymond, when you gonna stop dancing around issues involving me and tell them what's up? You and I were pretty tight,' Smith said.

He continued by explaining that after discussing the Gobert and Nurkić incidents with Green, 'We've never talked since that time.'

The comments mark the first time Smith has publicly linked their apparent falling out to those conversations rather than their recent disagreements over media coverage.

NBA Media Debate Continues

The latest dispute has expanded beyond a disagreement between Smith and Green into a broader discussion about reporting standards in NBA media.

Brown's criticism, backed by Green and Jemele Hill, has focused on whether journalists should identify the people behind their reporting. Smith has maintained that doing so would undermine one of journalism's most important ethical principles.

'When you have sources, you PROTECT sources,' Smith said while defending his approach.

The exchange has generated widespread discussion across NBA media and social platforms, with players, journalists and fans debating the balance between transparency and source confidentiality. With several high-profile figures now publicly involved, the discussion surrounding anonymous sources and media responsibility is likely to remain a prominent topic throughout the NBA off-season.