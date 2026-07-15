A Nebraska journalist suffered a small spinal fracture after falling about eight feet while attempting to climb aboard the world's largest operating steam locomotive during a promotional stop in Kearney. Trevor Allen Bentley had been given permission to ride in the cab of Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 as part of a reporting assignment when the accident happened.

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Big Boy No. 4014, built in 1941, is the world's largest operating steam locomotive and regularly attracts thousands of spectators during public tours across the United States. Bentley, who works for CentralNebraskaToday.com and describes himself as a lifelong railway enthusiast, had obtained permission from Union Pacific to ride in the cab while documenting the locomotive's journey between Kearney and Grand Island.

The fall delayed the locomotive's departure by about 30 minutes. Hospital scans later revealed Bentley had suffered a small spinal fracture, although he was discharged the same day. Footage of the accident has since circulated widely on social media.

Attempt to Board Big Boy Ends in Fall

Bentley had obtained permission from Union Pacific to ride inside the locomotive's cab, describing the opportunity as the fulfilment of a childhood ambition.

A 16-second video recorded by spectators shows him climbing the locomotive's five-rung ladder before slipping as he attempted to reach the final rung. He fell backwards about eight feet onto the railway ballast between the tracks, where nearby railway staff wearing high-visibility clothing immediately came to his aid before paramedics arrived.

Bentley later said recent rain had likely made the metal ladder slippery. He also said he had previously climbed into the locomotive's cab, which gave him confidence that he could complete the ascent safely.

Nebraska man fractures spine after falling 8 feet from historic big boy 4014 locomotive pic.twitter.com/8rI92aRT0H — Crazy Clips (@crazyclips_) July 13, 2026

After the accident, Bentley said the fall had brought an abrupt end to a lifelong dream of riding aboard Big Boy No. 4014 before the journey had even begun.

Hospital Scans Reveal Minor Spinal Fracture

Bentley was taken by ambulance to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where scans confirmed a small fracture to his spine.

He later said he initially felt more embarrassed than seriously injured because hundreds of spectators had gathered to watch the locomotive arrive. Although he remained sore after the fall, doctors determined the fracture was stable and discharged him later that day. Bentley said he hoped to return to work within the following week.

The incident added around 30 minutes to the locomotive's already delayed schedule while emergency crews responded and railway staff completed safety checks.

Bentley Accepts Responsibility for Accident

Following his release from hospital, Bentley stressed that Union Pacific was not responsible for the incident. He said he had signed a liability waiver before boarding the locomotive and regarded the fall as entirely his own mistake rather than the fault of the railway operator.

Union Pacific later said it was pleased Bentley had not been more seriously injured and thanked rail enthusiasts for their concern following the incident.

Despite suffering a spinal fracture, Bentley said he considered himself fortunate the injuries were not more serious. Big Boy No. 4014 later resumed its scheduled tour, while footage of the accident continued to circulate widely among railway enthusiasts online.