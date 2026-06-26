A Syracuse woman says federal immigration agents tracked her down over an Instagram post that called for an ICE agent to be indicted, setting off a growing debate over free speech, government authority, and the limits of political expression.

According to Paigelynne Gonyea, two agents from the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Professional Responsibility visited her former apartment, called her by phone, then arrived at the polling place where she was working during New York's primary election.

The agents, who drove a vehicle with New Jersey licence plates, reportedly carried copies of her driver's licence and printouts of her Instagram posts. Gonyea said they handed her a Homeland Security warning letter, asked her to remove her Instagram account and change her behaviour, then requested that she sign the notice and text it back to them. She declined.

The unusual encounter has since become the centre of an ICE Instagram post controversy, with civil rights experts arguing the visit appeared intended to discourage protected political speech rather than address a genuine threat.

Federal agents track down Syracuse woman, demand she remove Instagram post about ICE https://t.co/vEiVJBcDyU — syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) June 25, 2026

Instagram Post Led To Federal Visit

The incident stems from an Instagram post Gonyea published in January following the fatal shooting of Renee Good during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

Citing reporting by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Gonyea wrote that ICE agent Jonathan Ross had been identified as the officer involved in the shooting before adding, 'I think today is a good day for Jonathan to be indicted.'

Months later, investigators from Homeland Security's Office of Professional Responsibility travelled to Syracuse to question her about the post.

The office is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct involving Homeland Security personnel. In this case, however, it was investigating a private citizen's social media activity, a distinction that has become central to the criticism surrounding the case.

ICE Tracks Down Poll Worker to Force Her to Delete Instagram Post https://t.co/Uf9FVVpEO9 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) June 25, 2026

Civil Rights Experts Challenge ICE's Actions

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The federal response has drawn criticism from civil liberties organisations and free speech advocates, who argue Gonyea's post amounted to political opinion rather than a criminal threat.

Perry Grossman, a lawyer with the New York Civil Liberties Union, described the visit as a 'scare tactic.'

'I can't imagine any reason to bring the notice, which is not a document I've ever seen or heard of before, except to try and intimidate them and intimidate others,' Grossman told Syracuse.com.

He added that people should continue speaking out and demanding accountability for alleged law enforcement misconduct.

Roy Gutterman, director of Syracuse University's Tully Center for Free Speech, also questioned the government's approach.

'The government action here was a show of force intended to chill speech and criticism of public officials and public policy,' he said.

Gutterman added that it was troubling to see government officials tracking social media posts and confronting citizens over criticism of public officials.

Adam Steinbaugh, a lawyer with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, reached a similar conclusion.

'A free America doesn't dispatch federal law enforcement agents to intimidate someone for an Instagram post of publicly available information,' Steinbaugh said.

He argued that repeating information already reported by a newspaper and calling for an indictment is protected under the First Amendment.

Polling Place Visit Draws Additional Scrutiny

The location of the encounter has become another point of contention.

Because the agents approached Gonyea while she was working at a polling place during New York's primary election, she later contacted both the New York State Board of Elections and staff within the office of Attorney General Letitia James.

Federal election law generally prohibits the deployment of armed federal agents, troops or military personnel at polling sites. According to the report, the investigators wore plain clothes and displayed badges.

James' office said it is reviewing the situation but has not opened an investigation.

Wider Debate Continues

The case has also attracted criticism from the New York State Libertarian Party, which called the agents' actions 'unacceptable government intimidation'. The party argued that relying on publicly reported information to identify a federal agent and calling for an indictment constitutes protected political speech.

Homeland Security officials did not respond to questions from Syracuse.com about the incident.

Whether the warning letter carries any legal force remains unclear. What is clear is that the encounter has intensified an ICE free speech dispute, with civil rights experts warning that the government's response could have wider implications for First Amendment rights and political speech beyond one Syracuse woman's Instagram post.