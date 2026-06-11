The 2026 NBA Finals have taken a dark turn off the court. Hostilities between rival fanbases boiled over in New York City following Game 3 at Madison Square Garden (MSG). The San Antonio Spurs secured a hard-fought 115-111 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night. However, the post-game narrative quickly shifted from basketball to street violence.

Thousands of euphoric yet aggressive Knicks fans swarmed the streets outside the iconic arena. In one shocking incident captured on social media, a lone Spurs fan became the target of a mob.

Spurs Fans Were Attacked and Violated

The supporter was simply walking near 47th Street and Eighth Avenue when he was surrounded by a hostile group clad in Knicks gear. Punches were quickly thrown as the situation escalated. The victim attempted to defend himself against the onslaught. However, he was completely outmatched by the sheer number of assailants.

The ambush was not an isolated event. Separate incidents of violence against Texas supporters erupted across the district.

🚨INSANITY🚨



SPURS FAN gets ASSAULTED by a rabid mob of New York Nicks fans



Police is nowhere to be found… pic.twitter.com/p57KAD8vln — PartiKing (@parti_king) June 9, 2026

Another video showed a different Spurs fan having his clothing violently torn off by an angry crowd. Violence also spilled over into a public watch party at Bryant Park. Over 20 people were arrested by the New York Police Department following clashes with officers.

Spurs and Knicks Players Did Not Tolerate The Madness

The disturbing footage quickly reached the locker rooms, drawing sharp condemnation from NBA players. Members of both the San Antonio and New York rosters expressed dismay over the targeted harassment.

Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, a Brooklyn native, labelled the attacks completely unnecessary, while Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns also pleaded for peace. He urged fans to leave the physicality to the players on the court.

'I feel like, for the fans, it should never be that serious where you have to jump people, beat people up, follow people home,' Champagnie said. 'Whether we win, they win, it doesn't really matter. Everybody should be able to come and enjoy the game, no matter who they're rooting for.'

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Spurs' current franchise player Victor Wembanyama was particularly vocal when informed of the incidents. The 7-foot-4 French center did not mince his words during a press conference. Wemby labelled the behaviour of the rogue Knicks fans as 'unacceptable.'

'My thoughts of course [are] that we can't forget it's a game,' Wembanyama remarked. 'We're just playing a game out there. I am all for passion, but [with] the respect of each other. It's unacceptable.'

The tension remained high as the series continued. The Knicks bounced back to claim a thrilling 107-106 victory in Game 4. Despite the incidents, thousands of fans still gathered outside MSG to celebrate the win.

However, law enforcement took no chances this time. The NYPD heavily intensified security around the arena and local fan zones. The post-game crowd appeared significantly more manageable this time.

The series now shifts back to Texas for Game 5. The teams will go head-to-head once again at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Saturday, 13 June.

With a commanding 3-1 lead, the Knicks are now just one win away from bringing the championship back to the Big Apple.