Addison Rae has asserted her control over her creative catalogue by successfully removing her music from a government-led promotional campaign. The pop singer and social media personality recently filed a copyright claim against the Department of Homeland Security after her hit single, 'Diet Pepsi', was featured in a video produced by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The legal intervention resulted in the media being disabled across multiple social platforms, effectively silencing the government's use of her intellectual property. This move places Rae among a growing list of pop stars who have refused to allow their work to be associated with federal enforcement activities.

Addison Rae Takes Legal Action as DHS Disables' Diet Pepsi' Video

The controversy began when users online noticed Rae's latest track accompanying footage from the government agency. Rae moved quickly to file the claim, ensuring the content was stripped of its audio or removed entirely.

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This type of legal pushback is becoming a trend among pop artists. Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter had previously taken similar steps when the agency used their songs 'All-American Bitch' and 'Juno,' respectively, for a similar campaign. Both acted to ensure their music was not used as a soundtrack for political or enforcement messaging.

The response from Rae's fanbase was enthusiastic, with many on social media praising her for acting quickly. The removal of the audio underlines that commercial success does not grant the state a free licence to use an artist's work without permission.

Addison Rae has filed a copyright claim against the Department of Homeland Security for using “Diet Pepsi” on an ICE-related video. pic.twitter.com/bWwpOu37q7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 10, 2026

Social Media Fans Contrast Rae's Proactive Stance with Taylor Swift's Silence

As news of the copyright claim spread, social media users compared Rae's response with the perceived inaction of other artists, including Taylor Swift. Several fans pointed out that Swift has not taken similar legal steps when her music has appeared in comparable contexts.

'taylor swift could never!' one commenter wrote. Another suggested: 'Taylor should've done this.' A third wrote: 'it's crazy how addison has been more politically outspoken the past month than taylor has her whole life.'

taylor swift could never! — CynthiaErivoCharts (@CynthiaErivo1) April 10, 2026

Swift has faced criticism from some fans for not taking similar action against the current administration's use of her music, particularly after the steps taken by Rodrigo and Carpenter. 'So if you're still defending Taylor Swift and the way that she's been moving with this current administration, I know something about you,' one critic said. 'What is the excuse for Taylor Swift, who is more powerful than both of them, honestly, combined?'

it’s crazy how addison has been more politically outspoken the past month than taylor has her whole life — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 | 💕 (@fantasizemafia) April 10, 2026

Taylor should’ve done this — Nick | ❤️❤️ (@EnjoyMissJanet) April 10, 2026

Addressing the MAGA Allegations and the Viral Trump Introduction

Despite the praise for her recent actions, some social media users questioned Rae's political positioning, pointing to a 2021 incident in which she was filmed greeting Donald Trump at a UFC event. The video led some to label her a Trump supporter, though Rae has consistently pushed back on that characterisation.

'I don't support Trump. And if someone does, that's their opinion and I respect everyone's opinion, for each their own,' Rae previously explained. 'But it's very rare on occasion that you ever get to meet a former president and I think most people could agree with me on that. It's very uncommon. And I consider myself a friendly person, and so introducing myself does not mean I stand behind anything that any respective person condones.'