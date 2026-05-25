Despite persistent media speculation regarding the stability of their marriage, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have once again proven their union remains rock-solid. The country music icon silenced recent divorce rumours over the weekend, making a surprise appearance at Stefani's high-profile No Doubt residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The couple, who wed in 2021, have faced recurring, unfounded claims regarding their separation. Shelton's attendance at the Saturday night show, followed by a touching backstage reunion, served as the most definitive rebuttal yet to the gossip mill. During the performance, Stefani ensured her husband was front and centre, offering him a heartfelt shoutout before leading the crowd into their hit single 'Just a Girl.'

Blake Shelton Surprised by Special Shoutout

So proud of my wife @gwenstefani and the @nodoubt guys for working their asses off and putting on this hell of a show.. finally got a night off to see it.. un-freakin-real. pic.twitter.com/N744uKO8cj — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2026

'Memorial Day Weekend, Blake Shelton's here. I'm gonna serve free tequila, it's gonna be good,' Stefani said, before prompting the audience to chant the song's catchy chorus. Shelton is seen ecstatic amid the band's die-hard fans.

'So proud of my wife @gwenstefani and the @nodoubt guys for working their a**es off and putting on this hell of a show,' Shelton wrote in his post. 'Finally got a night off to see it.. Un-freakin-real.'

Blake Shelton Wanted to Be Surprised by Wife's Concert

The opportunity was reportedly a challenge for the couple due to their conflicting schedules. Speaking with Country Now, Shelton said he went out of his way to avoid seeing spoilers of Stefani's show.

'I still haven't gotten to see Gwen's show. We work on the exact same nights,' he explained. 'I've not seen a rehearsal. I haven't seen anything. I'm finally going to get to go see her next weekend. I actually have a day off that they're working and that'll be my first chance. I've not looked at any social media. I haven't seen any pictures. I have no clue.'

'I know that every night we'll meet up after we're both done performing and we'll either go to the hotel room or go back home depending on what night of the week it is and she's just dragging at that point,' he added. 'I mean, I think the show's two hours and I don't know if you've ever seen Gwen Stefani in concert, but she's the opposite of me. It's like watching paint dry when I perform. She's like all over the stage climbing stuff. It's unbelievable how active she is.'

Shelton shared snippets of what it was like backstage after his wife's show last Saturday, when the No Doubt team gifted him a band bomber jacket. The couple are still strong together despite the rumours, appreciating each other's public performances. Most recently, Stefani performed with Shelton during his Back to the Honky Tonk concert last March.

Shelton Addresses Divorce Rumours

Read more Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Divorce Rumours Swirl After Opening Night Absence In Las Vegas Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Divorce Rumours Swirl After Opening Night Absence In Las Vegas

Shelton set the record straight last January, dispelling the mounting divorce rumours. 'I started noticing these articles popping up about "Blake and Gwen, they're split up,"' he told Country Countdown USA. '"They're not even seeing each other anymore, they're going through a divorce." And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store ... "Oh, they're back together again!"'

'And another week goes by and we're not seen at the grocery store ... "They're divorcing,"' he continued. 'I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, "That looks so real." But I know I don't even own that shirt or, "Whose car is that?" [I don't' believe anything anymore that I see on the internet.'

The couple hit it off in 2014 after meeting on The Voice, their friendship developing into romance. After more than five years of dating, they got married at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021. 'It honestly does [feel like time is flying by],' Shelton mused. 'Some of the things that we talk about, we're to the point in our relationship that it's like, 'Oh, remember what happened...' and you realise, 'Oh my God, that was 8 years ago!' It's like, how did this happen so quickly?'

As they continue to support each other's professional milestones—from backstage gestures at the Sphere to joint performances at the Back to the Honky Tonk tour—the message from the couple remains consistent: their bond is not just enduring, it is evolving.