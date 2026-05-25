Jennifer Aniston is reportedly concerned about the latest Dolly Parton health update, with the singer's reported immune and digestive issues forcing the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency even as the treatment continues, according to the Globe.

Quoting a source, the Globe on 25 May 2026 reports that Aniston is watching Parton's recovery with a mix of worry and admiration at a moment when the actress is also trying to push forward with a planned remake of 9 to 5.

The report frames Aniston's concern around Parton's wider health troubles and says the country star has been open about persistent medical problems serious enough to derail live plans in Las Vegas.

Dolly Parton Health Update Casts A Shadow Over 9 to 5

What appears to have sharpened the concern is not just Parton's illness, but the awkward timing. Aniston has been attached to a remake of the 1980 workplace comedy 9 to 5, with the Globe report saying the project is being developed through Echo Films at 20th Century Studios with Diablo Cody writing the script. The same report adds that the film has not yet received a green light from Disney, leaving the project in that familiar Hollywood limbo where enthusiasm exists but certainty does not.

That matters because Parton is not some decorative link to the original. In an interview published by HuffPost in May 2025, she said she had read the script, thought it was 'really good' and described it as a fresh take that updates the office setting for modern life.

She also made clear she had no plans to appear in the remake herself, though she said Aniston would be welcome to use the song '9 to 5' and that she would be open to contributing additional music or a reworked version if needed. That is where the story gets more interesting.

The source quoted by Globe claims Aniston badly wanted Parton's open backing as she tried to move the film forward, and HuffPost's interview does show that Parton publicly endorsed the project's direction even while ruling herself out as an on-screen participant. Support, in other words, was there. Whether that support would ever translate into a firmer studio commitment is another question entirely.

Dolly Parton Health Update Leaves Jennifer Aniston Waiting

The report also tries to place Aniston's alleged distress in a more personal frame, claiming Parton is one of her artistic idols and saying the actress has found the situation especially painful after the recent loss of another role model. That detail, again, comes solely from an unnamed source quoted in the Globe, so it cannot be independently confirmed.

Still, there is a believable professional stake beneath the tabloid gloss. Parton told HuffPost that she and the original 9 to 5 team had tried for years to get a follow-up off the ground, but those efforts never materialised, which lends Aniston's remake a certain weight beyond routine nostalgia. If the project does happen, it would finally achieve something Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin had been circling for years, albeit in a different form.

Read more Nicki Minaj Had Time for Staffers—But 'Just Didn't Have Time for Ted' Cruz Nicki Minaj Had Time for Staffers—But 'Just Didn't Have Time for Ted' Cruz

The Globe source goes on to claim Aniston is comforted by the fact that admiration for Parton stretches well beyond her own circle, naming Anne Hathaway and Miley Cyrus among those said to be equally worried.

Cyrus honoured Parton with a birthday tribute in January 2026, though the broader point is less about celebrity name-dropping than about Parton's singular place in American entertainment. Few stars carry that blend of commercial clout, personal warmth and cultural durability, and it is easy to see why any setback in her health would rattle admirers across the industry.