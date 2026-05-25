Bonnie Blue waded into Britain's abortion debate from Nottinghamshire, telling the Daily Star that women who have abortions after 22 weeks are 'stupid and irresponsible' and urging her political ally Nigel Farage to 'step up' and push to tighten UK law.

Abortion is currently legal in England, Scotland and Wales up to 23 weeks and six days of pregnancy. Campaigners pressing for change say that since some babies born at 22 weeks can now survive with intensive care, the legal time limit is out of step with medical reality. Others, including major medical charities, argue that later abortions are rare, usually linked to severe foetal abnormalities or serious risks to the mother's health, and that restricting access would punish vulnerable women rather than protect babies.

Bonnie Blue Pressures Nigel Farage On Abortion Law

Bonnie Blue, real name Tai Billinger, has built a following on shock. She claims she became pregnant at a 400‑man 'breeding mission' event and has publicly aligned herself with Reform UK and Nigel Farage. Now she is trying to turn that alignment into pressure on policy.

Bonnie Blue Reveals Due Date of Alleged Pregnancy After Unprotected 'Breeding Mission' With 400 Men https://t.co/8LTJ2OexJ5 pic.twitter.com/VSt7qnmCoh — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 20, 2026

Farage recently described Britain's abortion protocols as 'utterly ridiculous' and 'totally out of date.' Blue told the Daily Star she agreed, but suggested words were not enough.

'Nigel needs to step up because I agree with the 24‑week limit on abortions being inconsistent with the fact that NHS hospitals can save babies' lives at 22 weeks,' she said, echoing a common political shorthand that rounds the legal 23‑weeks‑and‑six‑days limit up to 24 weeks.

She then swerved from talking about the law to attacking the women who rely on it. 'Women are clearly irresponsible and stupid when it comes to making sensible decisions regarding their body and another life. Some women should be ashamed of themselves for taking advantage of such a terrible law,' Bonnie Blue declared.

It is a language far harsher than that used by most mainstream politicians on either side of the abortion argument. Her comments make no distinction between cases involving catastrophic medical diagnoses and those driven by social or economic pressures, and they carry no data or medical testimony to back up her claims. They are, in effect, a moral verdict on strangers making decisions in circumstances she does not describe.

There is, so far, no detailed Reform UK policy on abortion limits and no sign that Farage has picked up Blue's specific demand to legislate at 22 weeks. As such, any suggestion that her comments will automatically influence future parliamentary proposals remains speculative.

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Feud With Maitland Ward Keeps Bonnie Blue In The Headlines

Blue's decision to jump into the abortion row comes as she is already embroiled in a public spat inside the adult entertainment industry, which has helped keep her name in circulation.

Maitland Ward, the former Boy Meets World actor who later moved into pornography, criticised Blue during a recent appearance on TMZ. In a discussion about modern adult content and controversial behaviour online, the 49‑year‑old argued that Bonnie's antics give porn 'a bad name.' She suggested Blue's extreme 'all comers' style videos make the industry look 'seedier' than it is for most performers and singled out her pregnancy claims and the orchestrated spectacle around them.

Bonnie Blue fired back in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. 'I don't know who you are,' she began, addressing Ward. 'And the only reason you are popping up is because you are talking about me.' Gesturing to her bump, she added, 'And in terms of the pregnancy... well I'd get back on your knees and start gagging.'

The exchange was crude, even by the standards of an industry that trades on transgression, but it was consistent with the persona Blue has cultivated. Nottinghamshire‑born, she has stayed in the tabloid spotlight with a string of headline‑grabbing stunts, including a heavily publicised 'world record' event involving more than 1,000 men in 12 hours and the later 400‑participant 'breeding mission' she links to her current pregnancy.

Critics inside porn argue that such spectacles drag the business back towards its most cartoonish stereotypes, just as others are trying to push for better working conditions and a more professional image. Blue's supporters counter that she is simply pushing boundaries in an industry built on exactly that.

What is clear from the available reporting is that Bonnie Blue is now using the notoriety gained from those stunts as a platform to lecture other women on abortion and to call out what she sees as political cowardice. There is no evidence in the material that doctors, late‑term patients or abortion providers were consulted alongside her remarks, and no attempt to test her claims against official statistics.

Her intervention is therefore best understood as one performer's highly charged opinion, amplified by who she is and what she has done, rather than by any particular expertise. Whether it will be sufficient to push abortion limits higher on Nigel Farage's agenda, or into the priorities of the next Parliament, remains unproven and is not supported by any clear evidence at this stage.