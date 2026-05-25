Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's post-split dynamic has taken another turn, with fresh claims suggesting the actor is quietly hoping his ex-wife moves on, as rumours swirl around Lopez's reported chemistry with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein.

The claims, attributed to an unnamed source cited by the Globe, suggest that Affleck, 53, is eager for Lopez, 54, to find happiness elsewhere following their 2024 separation.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their high-profile relationship and married in 2022, presenting what appeared to be a long-awaited second chance after their early-2000s romance collapsed. Lopez spoke openly about the reunion at the time, telling Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe that she believed 'true love does exist.' The relationship, however, ended two years later, marking another abrupt chapter in a story that has repeatedly played out in public view.

Rumours Reignite After Brett Goldstein Link

Speculation about Jennifer Lopez's personal life has intensified in recent weeks, driven by reports that her connection with Brett Goldstein, 45, may extend beyond their on-screen partnership. The pair are working together on Office Romance, and while there is no confirmed relationship, the suggestion of a deeper bond has gained traction in entertainment media.

According to the source quoted by Globe, Affleck does not personally know Goldstein but has heard favourable impressions through mutual acquaintances. That, the source claims, is enough to put him at ease with the idea of Lopez forming a new relationship. The same source alleges that Affleck believes Lopez is at her happiest when she is with a partner, framing his reported stance less as jealousy and more as resignation.

There is no independent confirmation of any romantic involvement between Lopez and Goldstein, and the claims remain speculative. Still, the narrative reflects a familiar pattern around Lopez's relationships, where professional collaborations often attract scrutiny that quickly blurs into personal speculation.

Split Still Casts A Shadow

The reported sentiment from Affleck is rooted in what is described as lingering guilt over the breakdown of their marriage. The Globe source claims he 'truly feels awful that he couldn't be that person for her,' suggesting that the split continues to weigh on him despite the passage of time.

Lopez herself hinted at the emotional toll of the separation during a 2024 interview with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine. Reflecting on a difficult period, she said the experience 'almost took her out for good,' while also insisting she did not regret the pain. That tension between resilience and emotional cost has shaped much of the public understanding of their split.

At the same time, the source alleges that Affleck is keen to create complete distance from the relationship. The suggestion that he is 'trying to wash his hands of her' points to a desire for closure that has not yet fully materialised. In that context, Lopez moving on with someone new is framed as much as a practical solution as an emotional one.

What remains unclear is how much of this reflects reality versus the familiar churn of anonymous-source reporting that tends to follow celebrity break-ups of this scale. Neither Lopez nor Affleck has publicly addressed the latest claims, and no official statements have been issued regarding Goldstein.

Read more The Cliff Edge: Bitcoin Fragile At $77,400 Despite Massive Nasdaq Upgrade The Cliff Edge: Bitcoin Fragile At $77,400 Despite Massive Nasdaq Upgrade

Even so, the narrative speaks to a broader dynamic often seen in high-profile separations, where personal healing, public perception and ongoing media interest collide in ways that can distort as much as they reveal. For Lopez, whose relationships have long been subject to intense scrutiny, the line between professional collaboration and personal life continues to attract attention, whether substantiated or not.

For Affleck, the portrayal is of someone attempting to move forward while still reckoning with what did not work. Whether that includes quietly rooting for his ex-wife's next chapter, or simply stepping away from the spotlight of their shared history, remains, at this stage, largely unverified.