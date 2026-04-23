A senior US counterterrorism official has come under intense scrutiny after reports surfaced alleging that she maintained a profile on a 'sugar daddy' dating platform, raising concerns about potential security risks and professional conduct.

The current controversy centres on claims that the profile, reportedly linked to a pseudonym or an alias, described a lifestyle aligned with seeking wealthy partners, otherwise known as 'sugar daddies,' sparking debate about judgment and vulnerability in a high-level national security role.

Read more Julia Varvaro's 'Sugar Daddy' Scandal Explained: Top DHS Aide Under Fire After Ex Exposes Lavish Secret Life Julia Varvaro's 'Sugar Daddy' Scandal Explained: Top DHS Aide Under Fire After Ex Exposes Lavish Secret Life

DHS Counterterrorism Official On Administrative Leave Pending Investigation

The allegations were brought forward by a former partner, who filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general. He claimed to have spent tens of thousands of dollars during their relationship and argued that the situation could pose risks, including financial pressure or susceptibility to coercion.

Julia Varvaro, a 29-year-old Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), was placed on administrative leave after a complaint filed by a former boyfriend triggered an internal review, which found her to be a 'security risk' to the nation.

'Julia Varvaro is on administrative leave as a result of the investigation, and she is no longer serving in her capacity as a Deputy Assistant Secretary at DHS,' a statement from the agency read.

Confessions of a 'Robert B'

The ex-partner, identified in a Daily Mail report as Robert B, described meeting Varvaro on Hinge. 'She was attractive and I swiped right,' the divorced ex-boyfriend said. He recalled taking Varvaro on first-class trips around the world, including Italy, Aruba, Switzerland, and San Diego and South Carolina in the US, and staying at fancy hotels.

Robert B allegedly spent roughly $40,000 on Varvaro on high-end purchases and fine dining, in addition to first-class trips, while in a relationship with her that spanned only three months. 'I did not want a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship, after spending $30,000-$40,000 for vacations, Cartier jewellery, expensive handbags, and various shopping trips,' he said in the formal DHS complaint.

'She also told me directly that the $40,000 worth of jewellery on her wrists and ears are all trophies from her sugar daddies. I believe that she's under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk,' Robert B also said.

The allegations expanded further when reporting claimed she may have maintained a profile on a 'sugar dating' platform known as Seeking.com under an alias, Alessia, where she allegedly described preferences for affluent partners and a luxury lifestyle.

Who is Julia Varvaro?

Julia Varvaro is a US government civil servant who rose to a senior counterterrorism role within the Department of Homeland Security. She completed her PhD in Homeland Security in 2024 and has served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism since May 2025. Varvaro also holds multiple degrees in homeland security-related fields from St. John's University.

Her work as Deputy Assistant Secretary focused on counterterrorism policy, placing her in a sensitive national security position, which is why Robert B's allegations quickly drew attention beyond personal scandal narratives and into concerns about vetting, financial disclosure, and potential vulnerability to coercion or influence.

Varvaro has also been seen at multiple MAGA-related events and has appeared in photos alongside US President Donald Trump, per The Independent.

Varvaro's Alleged Seeking Profile

Robert B detailed that on Varvaro's alleged profile on the 'sugar daddy' website, she used the pseudonym 'Alessia,' who was offering 'seductive sophistication.' The profile reportedly uses the same photo as Varvaro's personal Instagram account.

The website shows that Alessia describes herself as 'flirty, fun, and fond of sultry spaces - mysterious lounges, velvet shadows, wine in hand...' who is 'drawn to a masculine man who's attentive, protective, and quietly playful for mutually beneficial experiences.'

Varvaro has denied wrongdoing, saying there's nothing wrong with going on trips with a lover. 'I didn't know it was bad to go on vacation with your boyfriend. We were together in an exclusive relationship. We went on vacations. I don't know what's the problem with that,' she said as quoted by Daily Mail.