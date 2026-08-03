A 26-year-old Afghan man believed to be connected to the death of Elisabeth-Jane Ross, from Edinburgh, has been arrested by Greek authorities. The suspect reportedly 'confessed to his actions' after being taken to police headquarters on Thursday, 30 July.

Local officers linked the unidentified man to the crime after CCTV allegedly showed him carrying a large suitcase to the location where Ms Ross' body was eventually discovered in Athens.

Investigators believe the suspect killed Ms Ross, stole her bank cards and attempted to conceal the crime by moving her body. The 26-year-old is due to be charged on Monday with intentional homicide, robbery and weapons offences.

Timeline of the Victim's Visit in Greece

Ms Ross was a humanitarian worker with One Heart, a charity that supports refugees from Afghanistan and Iran, leading investigators to believe the suspect may be someone she previously worked with.

According to an official police statement, Ms Ross arrived in Greece on 26 June, where she stayed with friends in Keratsini, 5.9 miles west of central Athens, until 10 July.

She reportedly told the people she was staying with that she planned to visit her American friends in Kypseli on 15 July.

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After leaving her friends in Keratsini, she rented an apartment in the Exarchia district of central Athens.

Ms Ross' body was found inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in the Kypseli district of central Athens on 18 July. It was discovered by a homeless man, who alerted authorities after noticing a foul smell and seeing what appeared to be a human limb protruding from the suitcase.

Investigators are examining Ross' rented apartment after police found the suspect in possession of its keys, although authorities have not publicly confirmed where the killing took place.

How Police Investigation Led to the Suspect

Detectives reviewed CCTV footage that allegedly showed the suspect carrying a large suitcase to the Kypseli district, where Ms Ross' body was later found.

Investigators also allege the suspect withdrew cash from several ATMs using the victim's bank cards. 'The credit cards belonged to Ms Ross. That played a big role in leading us to him,' police said, according to reports.

Authorities later searched the suspect's residence, where they allegedly recovered a knife and a replica firearm.

@truecrimetrivia Scottish woman found dead inside suitcase in Greece and someone was using her phone 😢 Authorities announced yesterday that Elisabeth-Jane Ross is the woman whose body was found inside a suitcase in Athens, Greece, on July 18. One of the most unsettling details in this case, is that someone had control over Elisabeth-Jane's phone and was using it to text her loved ones so they wouldn't think anything was wrong. If you have any information that may assist in this case, please contact authorities. Investigators in multiple countries, including Cyprus and Greece, are trying to trace Elisabeth-Jane's whereabouts. #unsolved #unsolvedmysteries #greece #murder ♬ original sound - True Crime Trivia

Investigators also discovered text messages sent from Ms Ross' phone to relatives and friends, giving the impression that she was safe and had voluntarily cut off contact. A Facebook post was also made after her body had already been discovered.

Perhaps most disturbing, Ross' father reportedly received messages that did not match his daughter's usual communication style. According to reports, he became increasingly concerned for her safety before her body was formally identified.

'An Angel Full of Innocence and Goodness'

As investigators continue to piece together the case of a murdered humanitarian worker, tributes have poured in for Ms Ross, encouraging people to remember her unwavering commitment to helping others rather than her tragic demise.

Friends and family said she had spent years volunteering in Greece, dedicating herself to helping displaced people and those experiencing hardship. One friend even described her as an 'angel full of innocence and goodness.'