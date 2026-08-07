The disgraced Celebrity Big Brother and reality TV star Stephen Bear has been sent back to prison after breaching a restraining order protecting his former girlfriend, Georgia Harrison, with a judge condemning his sustained online campaign against her.

Bear was sentenced to 16 months at Chelmsford Crown Court after repeatedly posting about Harrison and the criminal case despite being forbidden from doing so.

Bear, 36, had been warned not to use social media to discuss Harrison, her family or matters connected to his previous conviction. However, prosecutors said, he spent several months publishing posts across social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, with some attracting millions of views.

The judge said the material was intended to cause as much damage to Bear's ex-partner as possible and even placed her at risk of abuse from people who believed his claims.

Read more Who Is Stephen Bear? Inside the Reality Star's Jail Sentence, Georgia Harrison Feud, Wife and Controversies Who Is Stephen Bear? Inside the Reality Star's Jail Sentence, Georgia Harrison Feud, Wife and Controversies

Judge Condemns Bear's Online Tirade

The court heard that Bear's posts accused Harrison of lying about the original case and suggested that she had been involved in a conspiracy to have him convicted. The posts were allegedly 'consistently posted messages of the most abhorrent and harmful type.'

According to the judge, Bear's social media posts were intended to 'ensure the maximum harm [was] caused to Georgia Harrison,' per BBC.

Judge Christopher Morgan said, 'You knew all of that was untrue, and yet you posted it. You left Miss Harrison, I'm afraid, at the mercy of any individual who had aligned themselves with your lies,' before adding, 'What you did in that three-to four-month period is simply victim-blaming.'

Judge Morgan also rejected Bear's explanation for the posts and noted that Bear understood the restrictions placed on him but chose to continue ignoring them over a sustained period, making an immediate prison sentence necessary.

Harrison Pregnant During the Harassment

Bear's social media campaign occurred while Harrison was pregnant with her first child. A statement from Harrison outlining her experiences read in court said Bear's continued online activity left her 'feeling petrified' and concerned about her personal safety.

She said the intense stress had left her concerned about the impact on her unborn baby and had caused her to 'spiral' at times. She added that she had tried to put him out of her thoughts for years, but felt rather frustrated that he had found his way back into her life.

'I shut him out of my mind for a long time and it's not fair that he's managed to crawl his way back in,' Harrison said in the statement. In the statement, Harrison also commended Essex Police for not dismissing her case. 'Essex Police took me seriously when so many women in my position are overlooked,' the statement also read.

'They treated this as the serious crime it is - not a celebrity story. It is a real offence against a real person. They built the case properly, they stayed with it, and when the order was breached, they acted instead of shrugging. From the messages I get every day, I know how rare that still is.'

Bear's Previous Prison Sentence

Bear received a jail sentence in 2023 and made it to the sex offender register when he uploaded a sex video of his ex. While serving half of his 21-month sentence, he was found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private sexual photos involving Harrison without her consent.

A separate order required him to stay away from Harrison for five years. He was also ordered by the court to pay £22,305 in fines, as prosecutors alleged he earned as much from OnlyFans where he had shared the explicit videos.

Following his release, Bear launched a social media campaign against Harrison, accusing her of plotting a conspiracy against him.