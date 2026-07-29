Discussions have spread across social media after British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly, 30, admitted in court that he bit his then 20-year-old rape trial accuser several times. The internet personality insisted that they were consensual 'love bites.'

The testimony comes after the jury had previously been shown photographs of extensive bruising and bite marks allegedly sustained by the complainant.

Yung Filly, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, continues to plead not guilty to the prosecution's allegations of rape, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking in connection with an alleged incident involving a woman.

The Alleged Incident in Perth

According to the prosecution, the then 20-year-old complainant met Barrientos in September of 2024, after the rapper performed at Bar1 Nightclub in Hillarys Boat Harbour.

The then 20-year-old alleged that Barrientos offered multiple tequila shots and at one point in the night, said 'you're coming home with me tonight.'

She would then travel with the rapper and his entourage to the InterContinental Perth City Centre, where the alleged sexual encounter took place.

Prosecutors say that while the pair initially engaged in consensual sexual activity, Barrientos later ignored the woman's repeated refusals and subjected her to rape, choking and assault, leaving her with extensive bruising and bite marks.

In England, We Would Call It a Love Bite

The defence maintains that every sexual act was consensual and disputes the prosecution's account of the events.

Barrientos told the court on Monday that the bite marks were consensual, stating that they're called 'love bites' in England. He continued to explain: 'My mouth was on her skin; it involved sucking (and) my teeth were involved, to some extent.'

The bite broke the skin of the complainant, requiring her to get a tetanus shot later on.

During the testimony, Filly also described their consensual sex as 'great,' and that the complainant reacted positively during the act. However, the rapper allegedly started becoming more abusive throughout their intercourse.

Prosecutors alleged that besides biting into the complainant's skin, Barrientos would also choke, slap and say derogatory words to the woman, which the defence denies.

The jury will determine the facts after considering all of the evidence presented during the trial.

Online Community Weighs In

Users from different social media platforms were quick to chime in on the rape case after the most recent testimony from the rapper/YouTuber. One of the central points is how the defendant's statement doesn't align with the reports of the complainant's alleged injuries.

A handful of commentators are also divided between the two sides. One user stated, 'The girl saying 'future husband' before she even met him is mad suspect honestly, no wonder the defence is going hard on her credibility,' pertaining to a recently released video captured by the complainant's friend.

Despite the differing opinions circulating on the internet, the allegations remain the subject of an ongoing criminal trial. Barrientos has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and it will ultimately be for the jury to determine whether the prosecution has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt after weighing all of the evidence presented in court.