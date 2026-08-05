News that convicted serial rapist Sunny Islam is seeking parole has sparked renewed public outrage on social media. The 37-year-old carried out a string of sexual attacks across east London over a three-month period between July and September 2010.

Having served the minimum tariff of his sentence, Islam is now eligible for parole. A private Parole Board hearing will determine whether he can be released on licence, a prospect that has drawn widespread condemnation online.

'The Parole Board should hang their heads in shame for entertaining this,' one Reddit user wrote in a comment that received more than 1,000 upvotes.

Islam's hearing will take place behind closed doors after the Parole Board rejected a victim's request for the proceedings to be held in public. The decision followed submissions from his legal team, who argued that public scrutiny had caused him anxiety and sleep disturbance, despite no medical evidence being presented at the time.

A Violent Campaign

In 2010, when Islam was 21, he launched a series of attacks on women, using a knife and plastic cable ties. He mainly operated in east London, abducting women from the street before physically and sexually assaulting them over prolonged periods.

One of his most notorious attacks occurred in September 2010 and involved a 15-year-old girl who pleaded with Islam, claiming she was only 11 years old.

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Despite her pleas, Islam drove her to an isolated location and sexually assaulted her, during which he said he intended to 'teach her a lesson' for being out alone at night.

The teenager reported the attack to police, a step that proved pivotal to Islam's eventual arrest. Investigators later linked the then 21-year-old to three other attacks through forensic evidence and his vehicle.

Among his victims were a 20-year-old sex worker, whom he reportedly beat before repeatedly raping; a 31-year-old woman, who was tied up and subjected to severe physical and sexual violence; and a 28-year-old woman, who escaped after kicking out the rear window of his car.

During Islam's conviction at Woolwich Crown Court in 2012, sentencing judge Patricia Lees said his remarks to the teenage victim revealed a disturbing attitude towards women.

Judge Lees also condemned Islam, describing the harm inflicted on his victims as 'incalculable.' She further described his belief that women who were out at night did not deserve respect or protection as 'a chilling indictment' of his views.

Redditors Speak on Islam's Possible Release

Although Sunny Islam has served the minimum term required before becoming eligible for parole, many online commentators continue to condemn him for his crimes.

One commenter wrote: 'Should have thought about the consequences before committing a heinous crime that the victims now have to live with,' before adding that prison is where people who commit such offences belong.

Reddit users also criticised the decision to hold the proceedings in private after Islam reportedly experienced increased anxiety and sleep disturbance.

One user commented: 'I bet his victims have a dramatic increase in anxiety and sleep problems because of his depraved actions.'

The Parole Board has yet to announce whether Islam will remain in prison or be released on licence, with a decision expected after the hearing concludes.