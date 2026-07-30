A Norwegian teenager has been convicted over a murder plot in the United Kingdom after prosecutors said he agreed to travel to Britain and kill a stranger in exchange for a payment of €25,000 (about £21,500) from a Swedish criminal network.

The case, heard at the Old Bailey, centred on an alleged cross-border murder-for-hire scheme linked to organised crime groups operating across Scandinavia and the UK. British prosecutors said Johannes Natland, 19, travelled from Norway to England in March 2025 after accepting an offer to carry out a contract killing on behalf of the Swedish Foxtrot Network. According to court proceedings, the intended victim was selected by the criminal organisation and had no prior connection to the teenager. Authorities reported that the teenager was convicted on 29 July 2026.

The case has drawn attention from law enforcement agencies across Europe because of the growing use of young people by organised crime groups to carry out violent offences.

Prosecutors Detail Alleged Murder-For-Hire Scheme

British prosecutors told the court that the teenager was recruited by the Foxtrot Network. According to prosecutors, he was promised €25,000 to travel to the UK and kill a target chosen by the gang. Investigators said the plot formed part of a wider trend in which organised crime groups recruit minors from different countries to carry out attacks, making it more difficult for authorities to identify those directing the operations.

Evidence presented in court included digital communications and travel records that prosecutors said linked the teenager to the planned attack.

Cross-Border Gang Violence Under Scrutiny

The case comes amid growing concern over organised crime networks operating across Scandinavia and other parts of Europe.

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Sweden has experienced a surge in gang-related violence in recent years, with authorities warning that criminal groups are increasingly using encrypted messaging platforms to recruit young people for violent crimes. Investigators have said some networks deliberately target teenagers because they are easier to manipulate and may attract lighter sentences than adult offenders.

British and Scandinavian law enforcement agencies have expanded cooperation in response to the growing international nature of gang activity.

Court Highlights Growing Threat

During proceedings, prosecutors argued that the teenager knowingly participated in preparations for a serious violent offence despite his age.

The conviction is expected to be cited as another example of how organised crime groups increasingly operate beyond national borders. Security experts have warned that criminal organisations are becoming more sophisticated in recruiting individuals online and directing operations remotely.

Authorities said the case demonstrated the importance of intelligence-sharing between police forces in different countries.

Authorities Warn of Expanding Criminal Networks

Law enforcement officials have repeatedly warned that organised crime groups are adapting their methods to avoid detection.

The teenager's conviction highlights concerns that violent criminal networks are willing to recruit young people from abroad to carry out attacks in countries where they have no personal connections. Investigators believe similar recruitment tactics may have been used in other gang-related cases across Europe.

For prosecutors, the case represents a significant disruption of an alleged murder-for-hire operation before it resulted in loss of life. For police agencies, it serves as a reminder that organised crime is increasingly international, digital and willing to exploit vulnerable young people in pursuit of criminal objectives.