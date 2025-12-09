50 Cent may have some tricks up his sleeve after liking a comment on his Instagram asking whether Jay-Z is next. The comment appeared on 50 Cent's post featuring a caricature-style drawing of Jay-Z.

In his post, 50 Cent had a caption requesting people to stop sending him unflattering drawings of Jay-Z and said that he would not post them. The Jay-Z drawing exaggerated his facial features, particularly his nose and mouth, giving him a camel-like appearance.

Fans Ask 50 if Jay-Z is Next After Diddy Docuseries

The timing of the post comes shortly after the release of Netflix's Sean Combs docuseries, The Reckoning, which premiered on Dec. 2. While it's not exactly clear what prompted 50 Cent to post the caricature, he has been referencing Jay-Z in a few recent social media posts.

In one, he shared a deepfake video inserting the rapper's face into Lionel Richie's 'You Are' music video and joked, 'This the message Jay-Z sent me when he realized he's not in the Diddy doc'.

Despite Jay-Z's absence in the Diddy docuseries, fans can't help but notice how close the pair were, with videos showing them calling and treating each other 'brother'. With these resurfaced clips, many speculated that Jay-Z may be as 'evil' as Diddy, but have only managed to dodge justice due to his billion-dollar empire.

One woman even filed a sexual assault case against both Diddy and Jay-Z, but was dismissed by the court. The rapper's legal team explained that his association with a convicted sex trafficker was purely 'professional' and that he was not aware of Diddy's activities.

50 Cent and Jay-Z's Feud

50-Cent and Jay-Z's feud stretches back more than two decades. But at the bottom of it is a battle for hip-hop dominance. In 1999, 50 Cent dropped his breakout single 'How to Rob', naming big-name rappers like Jay-Z.

Jay‑Z made a comeback soon after with 'It's Hot (Some Like It Hot)' at Hot 97's Summer Jam in 1999, where he replied with an extremely sharp line: 'I'm about a dollar — what the f--- is 50 Cent?' That very time sealed the hatred between the two, which later on became the longest hip‑hop rivalries in history.

At some point, the two became civil to each other, especially when they both headlined the Rock the Mic Tour in 2003. 50 Cent revealed he was 'honored' that Jay-Z responded. But their clash was still very much open and heated in the next 20 years.

50 Cent, through the song 'Piggy Bank' went the extra mile to accuse Jay‑Z of falseness and questioned his authenticity in the streets in 2004–2005. Apart from that, 50 Cent ridicules Jay‑Z's business moves in interviews, charging him with preferring his personal gains over loyalty or fairness.

Jay-Z has stopped responding back, but 50 Cent found a way to poke the bear with his association with Diddy. This was not, however, received well by fellow rappers.

Ja Rule, for instance, criticized 50 Cent on X for what he called a lack of concern for Diddy's alleged victims. He wrote, 'Let's be real that n***a dgaf about the victims. We ALL know why he did the doc... Herman's a cancer to the culture. If he cares so much, then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence'.

Jay-Z has yet to respond to 50 Cent's recent posts about him.