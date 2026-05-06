The masked man photographed at Nancy Guthrie's front door in the early hours of 1 February 2026 may never face justice, not because he evaded investigators, but because the architect of the crime may have already had him killed.

That alarming possibility was raised by Dr Ann Burgess, a psychiatric clinical nurse specialist who spent years working with the FBI's Behavioural Analysis Unit and whose career inspired a character in the Netflix series Mindhunter. Speaking during NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, a one-hour documentary hosted by senior correspondent Brian Entin, Burgess suggested the figure captured on Guthrie's doorbell camera may have been eliminated after the abduction. The theory has sent shockwaves through a case that has gripped the United States for three months, and has yet to produce a single named suspect.

The Night Nancy Vanished

On 1 February 2026, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills suburb of Tucson, Arizona. A timeline released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department shows she was dropped off at her home by son-in-law Tommaso Cioni at approximately 21:48 on 31 January. At 01:47 on 1 February, her Nest doorbell camera went offline. At 02:28, her pacemaker device lost connection with her smartphone. Bloodstains found at the scene were confirmed to be hers. Multiple ransom notes of undetermined origin demanded payment in cryptocurrency, with two deadlines that had passed by 9 February.

On 10 February, FBI Director Kash Patel released images showing a masked and armed intruder outside Guthrie's home, attempting to tamper with her doorbell camera. Authorities described the suspect as male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build, a black moustache, and a 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

'Killed by the Boss'

From the outset, the sophistication of the operation drew the attention of experts and pointed toward a second, more dangerous figure operating in the shadows.

During the NewsNation documentary, Entin asked Burgess directly: 'So, the person we see at the front door could be dead... killed by someone else... killed by the boss?' Burgess replied: 'Right? By the boss. Right. It was well-planned. They got away with it. And they form a type of case that we've never seen before. As far as we know.'

Criminal psychologist Dr Gary Brucato described the apparent dynamic as a 'waiter and chef' scheme. 'There is someone behind the curtain with more intelligence, more scheming, and then the individual that actually carries it out,' he said, characterising the masked suspect as a hired 'confederate' who was 'not as emotionally involved,' viewing the kidnapping as 'a gig, a task.'

Retired FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell, speaking directly with Entin on his programme, said the theory had been her instinct from the very beginning. 'If there's a mastermind behind this, can that person really pay him more than $1.2 million? No, that's not going to happen,' she said. 'It could have been the plan the whole time, go up, cover the cameras, help carry her out, then meet me over here on some encrypted app on a burner phone. I've got your money. And then kill him right away. He could have been killed within 24 hours.'

O'Connell added that the suspect's visible behaviour in the doorbell footage had struck her as unusual from the start. 'That whole scene was way too performative,' she told Entin. 'It was extra, extra, extra, the grabbing of the shrubbery, the gun in front, the mask, the double gloves, it looked like he may have had pants on under the jeans. There was just a lot there that seemed like a piling on, trying to distract from something else.'

Brucato added that if the masked individual is alive and apprehended, he could lead investigators 'down the spider web to the center,' which is precisely why, experts argue, eliminating him would serve the mastermind entirely.

A Botched Investigation and a Mounting Reward

The case has not only confounded investigators, it has exposed significant procedural failures. FBI Director Patel publicly stated the Bureau was 'kept out' of the investigation for its first four days. 'The first 48 hours of anyone's disappearance is critical,' he said on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast. 'And for four days, we were kept out of the investigation. And when we were finally let in, look what we did, we went in and got the Ring doorbell.' Patel further revealed he had a fixed-wing aircraft standing by to transport DNA evidence to the FBI laboratory at Quantico overnight, an offer Sheriff Chris Nanos declined in favour of a private laboratory in Florida.

Sheriff Nanos has since issued a direct public appeal: 'We know someone out there knows what happened. Call us.' The combined reward between the family and law enforcement now stands at £946,000 ($1.2 million).

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping



Here’s breakdown of Brian Entin’s most recent video:

Maureen O’Connel is the guest. 💖 (We missed you @fbimoc )



-Maureen thought someone would be in custody by now and believes everything is up to forensic genetic genealogy “because that’s the only… pic.twitter.com/iatEy4Kgq9 — True Crime Belieber (@TrueCrimeBelieb) May 6, 2026

No Arrests And Still No Proof Of Life

Read more Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Dramatic Turn With FBI Involvement After Police Claim Someone Knows Exactly What Happened Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Dramatic Turn With FBI Involvement After Police Claim Someone Knows Exactly What Happened

More than 90 days since Nancy Guthrie was last seen, the investigation has produced no arrests, no identified suspect, and no confirmed proof of life. O'Connell told Entin she does not believe the case has gone cold. 'They're probably still going through years and years of emails,' she said. 'There's a whole laundry list of things you go through. I haven't given up hope because so many times I've seen it happen many months or years later.'

Burgess told NewsNation she remains cautiously optimistic: 'I do think it will be solved at some point. Now, how soon, I don't know.' For the Guthrie family, and for the investigators still combing through thousands of tips in the Arizona desert, every passing day without an answer carries its own grim weight.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.