Anthony Head's family have confirmed that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso actor died in England earlier this week at the age of 72, with the beloved star passing away from complications of pneumonia, according to a statement released on Friday. The announcement came from his daughters, Emily and Daisy, who said he was surrounded by relatives when he died.

News of his death was first reported by the Press Association, after which Emily and Daisy issued a detailed tribute explaining both the cause of death and the shock felt by the family. Head, whose career spanned decades on stage and screen, continued working into his seventies and remained best known to many fans as Rupert Giles, the thoughtful Watcher and father figure to Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

In their statement, the sisters said their father died 'peacefully of complications due to pneumonia.' They did not say how long he had been unwell, and no further medical details have been released, so anything beyond that would be speculation.

Family Share Final Details

The clearest answer to how Anthony Head died comes directly from his daughters' words. They described his final moments in a brief but moving statement.

'It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head. He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family,' they said.

‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Anthony Head has died at the age of 72. pic.twitter.com/bETS3EJCOr — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 5, 2026

They went on to frame his death in the context of a life lived very visibly, yet, to them, still primarily as a father rather than a cult icon. '[It will] forever be an honor and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many,' Emily and Daisy said.

The statement confirms the cause of death while also underscoring the private grief behind it. It leaves readers with the image of two daughters saying goodbye at their father's bedside.

just learnt that his wife died a few months ago too, that’s so heartbreaking. sending so much love to his two daughters, daisy and emily head 💕 pic.twitter.com/LqxQU3t1vT — colin morgan news & media (@dailycolinmorg) June 5, 2026

There is also added sadness around the family's grief. Head's death comes months after the sudden loss of his long-term partner, Sarah Fisher, who died at 61 in December 2025, described by her daughters as 'immensely shocking' and with 'very little warning'. Now the wider family is facing another bereavement, making the daughters' reference to their 'heavy hearts' especially poignant.

Read more Anthony Head Cause of Death Update: 'Ted Lasso' Star's Family Struck by Two Losses in Six Months Anthony Head Cause of Death Update: 'Ted Lasso' Star's Family Struck by Two Losses in Six Months

A Career Loved By Fans

Once the question of how Anthony Head died is settled, attention turns to what he leaves behind on screen. His daughters make clear they understand exactly what that means.

'We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the shows he was in. He loved his job very much and always considered himself incredibly lucky to have worked alongside such exceptionally talented people in such wonderful productions across a career that spanned several decades,' they said.

They added that 'our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on in the shows he was a part of and in the audiences that love them.' It is a sentiment that suits a man whose best-known roles continue to reach new viewers years after filming ended. 'How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us,' they concluded, before asking for privacy.

Head's body of work speaks for itself. For one generation, he will always be Rupert Giles, the tweed-clad librarian who anchored Buffy the Vampire Slayer and became a complicated, caring surrogate father to Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy. For another, he is Rupert Mannion, the smug former owner of AFC Richmond and ex-husband of Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, arriving in Jason Sudeikis's comedy as a sharp and memorable antagonist.

Anthony Head was an amazing actor with dozens of credits



Some of his most memorable roles include



• Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) as Rupert Giles

• Merlin (2008-2012) as Uther Pendragon

• Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008) as Nathan Wallace/ Repo Man

• Percy Jackson:… pic.twitter.com/nkY02B1BtP — The Legacy of Nerd (@thelegacyofnerd) June 5, 2026

Between those two Ruperts was a varied career that moved comfortably across genres. He appeared in Merlin, Little Britain, Dominion and The Stranger, working with the ease of an actor casting directors could trust. His final screen role, for now, was in the 2024 romantic comedy Upgraded.

The family has not announced any plans for a public memorial, and no further medical details beyond 'complications due to pneumonia' have been released. For now, the official record of how Anthony Head died rests with his daughters' words, while fans continue to revisit his work, share clips and keep his performances alive.