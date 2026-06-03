An internet meme about gothic aesthetics and energy drinks has jumped from joke to reality, selling out so fast that the company behind it had to clarify in writing that it does not actually contain human saliva.

The beverage, called Goth Girl Spit, sold out within days of its 28 May 2026 launch. The drink is the result of a collaboration between veteran-founded energy drink brand Echelon and apparel company Whitephosphor, a partnership that turned years of online jokes into a citrus-flavoured, zero-sugar performance drink priced at £28 ($35.99) for a six-pack. The story of how it got there, and what the name actually means, is where it gets complicated.

From Internet Joke To Sold-Out Shelf Item

The phrase 'Goth Girl Spit' has existed as a running internet gag for years, rooted in the long-standing meme culture around White Monster Energy, a white-canned drink that fans on TikTok and Reddit had jokingly nicknamed 'goth girl spit' due to its perceived association with goth aesthetics and alternative subculture. Mock-up labels, fake product announcements and concept images had circulated online for years without anyone ever making it official.

That changed on 26 May 2026, when Whitephosphor posted on Instagram: 'Partnered up with Echelon to create the world's greatest energy drink. Yes it's real. Goth Girl Spit zero sugar energy drink will go live on Friday over on Echelon's website. While supplies last.' The announcement carried an immediate disclaimer, and that disclaimer would become the most discussed part of the launch.

'Real goth girl spit was only used for testing purposes only,' Whitephosphor stated. 'This product does not contain actual goth girl spit.'

The Disclaimer That Wouldn't Die

Echelon reinforced the caveat on its own product page, stating plainly: 'For legal and stupid reasons: this is a joke. Goth Girl Spit is a real drink and does not contain any bodily fluids, Goth or otherwise.' The Nashville-headquartered brand, which was co-founded by Army veteran and serial entrepreneur Erik Bartell and built its reputation supplying performance drinks to US military bases worldwide, leaned into the absurdity of the clarification.

The disclaimer generated its own wave of engagement. One consumer posted on Echelon's product review page: 'Can I pay extra for the test cans? Asking for a friend.' Another reviewer wrote what has become the drink's most-shared testimonial: 'I finally tried Goth Girl Spit and I have to admit... society has peaked. The can alone looks like it was designed by a Hot Topic manager who just discovered night vision goggles and nicotine addiction. The flavor? Imagine a goth girl looked you dead in the eyes at a metal concert and whispered, "you wouldn't survive my childhood," then handed you a cold citrus energy drink with enough caffeine to help you reorganise your entire garage at 2:13 AM.'

The product listing has since sold out entirely on drinkechelon.com, with the page now displaying the item as unavailable.

What Is Actually In The Can

Whatever Goth Girl Spit lacks in saliva, Echelon has made up for with an ingredient profile the company describes as performance-focused. According to the brand's official product listing, the Goth Girl Spit collaboration contains 200mg of natural caffeine, zero sugar and all-natural flavours, consistent with Echelon's standard performance energy line, which is formulated with beta-alanine for muscular endurance, L-theanine for focus and prebiotic fibre. The drink also contains capsaicin, the thermogenic compound from chilli peppers that Echelon uses across its product range to boost metabolism.

Echelon's standard six-packs retail at £28 ($35.99) on its direct-to-consumer website, matching the price point at which Goth Girl Spit launched. The brand describes its flavour profile as citrusy but not 'crazy sweet', a deliberate departure from what its FAQ characterises as 'the license candy movement that has become the energy drink market.'

The brand was developed over two years alongside more than 2,000 US military service members and is available on American military bases worldwide. It is also sold through Amazon and is partnered with the Green Beret Foundation, a non-profit providing support to Special Forces soldiers and their families. The Goth Girl Spit drop marks a clear tonal shift, from tactical energy for service members to viral internet humour, but the underlying formula is the same.

Goth Girl Spit Zero sugar energy drink from @drinkEchelon and whitephosphor is reportedly SOLD OUT!



They also say that real spit was not used in the actual product, but only for testing purposes... People in the comments are asking whether they can pay extra for the test cans.… pic.twitter.com/AVkWDeUBeR — Emerald Apple (@AI_EmeraldApple) June 3, 2026

Buzz, Backlash And A Sold-Out Drop

Not everyone found the concept amusing. On Threads, where Dexerto's coverage went viral on 4 June 2026, reaction was divided. Several users described the product as exploitative of goth subculture, with one commenter writing: 'Never mind it being a poser thing, it's literally gooning that's disguised as an energy drink, STOP FETISHIZING GOTH GIRLS.' Another replied simply: 'You're gross.' Others pushed back in the product's defence, pointing to the tradition of internet-to-product pipelines that now includes, for reference, a breast milk-flavoured ice cream by Frida and OddFellows and a beer brewed using streamer Amouranth's yeast culture.

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The debate has done nothing to dent demand. The first batch sold out within days of going live. Whitephosphor, which operates a Shopify-based apparel store under whitephosphor.com, has not announced restock dates. Echelon, meanwhile, has not confirmed whether a second batch is planned, though the product page remains live with a sold-out designation rather than being removed entirely, a signal, in direct-to-consumer brand language, that demand is being monitored.

What started as a joke about goth girls and white-canned energy drinks has, despite its unlikely premise, become a genuine sell-out product, and the drink's defining achievement may be that it required a formal legal disclaimer to clarify it contains no saliva whatsoever.