Meghan Markle is facing renewed criticism in the UK and abroad after she allegedly sent a gift box to an online supporter known for attacking Prince William and Kate Middleton, with royal watchers accusing the Duchess of Sussex of effectively 'rewarding' a high‑profile royal troll.

Meghan has long said she avoids social media and is not directly engaged in the often hostile commentary that surrounds the Royal Family. Her supporters, sometimes described collectively as the Sussex Squad, have nonetheless built large online followings defending Meghan and Prince Harry and attacking perceived critics, including senior royals. That background has sharpened the reaction to this latest gesture, which some see as a test of where the Duchess stands on digital abuse.

Meghan Markle Gift Sparks Online Backlash

The row began when an influencer who goes by 'The Notorious JTB' posted a new video on Tuesday, unveiling what he said was a gift from Meghan Markle. The user, who has described himself as 'John Tyron' and is said to be based in New York, has more than 190,000 followers on Instagram and just over 150,000 on TikTok, according to the Express report.

Alongside footage of a branded box of As Ever products, the video carried the caption: 'The Duchess sent me a gift. This was not on my 2026 Bingo card. Wow.' In a longer message, he wrote: 'I received a gift from @meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and I'm still a little stunned. If you've followed me for any length of time, you know how much admiration I have for her. To open a package that came from her was one of those moments I'll never forget.

'Grateful. Humbled. Smiling from ear to ear. Some days are just special. Thank you so much Meghan. [pink heart emoji]'

The parcel, according to his video and the Express report, contained a handwritten note from Meghan and several items from her lifestyle brand As Ever, including candles, honey and the latest limited edition matchsticks.

Nothing in the footage independently verifies that Meghan personally selected, packed or posted the items, but the influencer has said he believes the box and note came directly from her. Kensington Palace and representatives for Meghan and Harry have not publicly commented, so any interpretation of motive remains speculative.

Influencer's Royal Criticism Under The Microscope

The reaction does not stem from the gift alone. The Notorious JTB is well known in royal social media circles for strong attacks on Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the Royal Family, which critics argue cross the line from commentary into harassment.

Back in February, after the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement on the scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein, the influencer shared a video denouncing their response. The on‑screen message called them 'Future king & queen. Zero backbone. That "statement" was a royal copy and paste.'

In the accompanying caption, he wrote: 'You waited all this time just to say you're "deeply concerned"? That's the big leadership moment? People are not dumb. We can read. If you're going to speak, actually say something. Accountability is not a scary word. The comments told the truth and honestly they were right.'

The influencer has also criticised the wider Royal Family over their handling of Andrew, with multiple videos questioning their approach. Those posts, combined with his enthusiastic defence of Meghan, have led many observers to place him within the online Sussex support ecosystem.

That is the context in which the Duchess's gift is now being discussed.

Endorsement Or Simple Gratitude?

On X, formerly Twitter, some royal commentators highlighted the parcel as proof that Meghan is more aware of her digital defenders than she has suggested.

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One user wrote that Meghan had allegedly found one of the most critical anti‑royal accounts on X, sent a gift and included a handwritten note, calling it 'endorsement' rather than distance from online abuse. Another critic claimed it had always been clear that she and Harry knew about and supported their fans' attacks on the royals.

On Reddit, one contributor focused on the tone of The Notorious JTB's content, describing it as 'deeply school yard stuff' that mocked opponents' tax brackets and hair. The user accused Meghan of hypocrisy for sending a present to someone who trades in the 'toxic social media' she has previously condemned.

Not everyone took that view. Beneath the influencer's own posts, several users praised Meghan's gesture. 'What a wonderful and thoughtful gift M has sent you. Congrats,' wrote one. Another added: 'Oh goodness, how thoughtful of her and well deserved.' A third called the moment 'beyond insane' and said, 'Love this for you.'

With no official statement from Meghan's camp, the gap between those two interpretations of the same parcel may persist. For her critics, it is another example that fits a pattern they dislike. For supporters, it is simply a famous woman thanking a loyal fan.