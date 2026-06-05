Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has admitted she is 'chasing the money, not the morals' after flying to Armenia for a gambling promotion days before a 'disgusting' baby shower stunt she has been teasing online. The 27-year-old made the confession in a video filmed in the Armenian mountains, where she said she was there for a live blackjack event and described the trip as part of her brand.

The news came after Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, told fans that her next stunt would be so extreme it could 'set me back a couple of years.' She has spent the past few weeks building anticipation around a public baby shower event that she says will be unlike anything usually associated with pregnancy, and she has already acknowledged that even she finds the idea 'disgusting'.

Bonnie Blue And The Armenia Gambling Trip

Blue's latest social media post showed her in a building high in the Armenian mountains, where she said she was preparing to deal cards at a live blackjack event. She told viewers, 'Guys, I'm currently in Armenia, in a mountain, about to go live dealing cards. I don't understand them, and this is my brand trip,' before adding, 'I now promote porn and gambling.'

She then leaned into the self-parody. After flashing two thumbs up to the camera, she said, 'I'm a great influencer,' before delivering the line that has already been clipped and shared widely, 'I'm chasing the money, not the morals.' The video then cut to a montage of her trying to learn blackjack, with Blue appearing more amused by the chaos than convinced she had mastered the game.

By the end of the trip, she seemed almost relieved to laugh at her own confusion. 'I don't really know how you explain it. The best thing I can think of, you know when you keep lying on your CV and suddenly you end up with the job? That was me today,' she said. It was one of those moments that briefly peels back the performance and shows the calculation underneath, even if only for a second.

Bonnie Blue And The Baby Shower

The Armenia trip lands only days before Blue's next headline-grabbing stunt, a public baby shower she has been promoting with the same mixture of bravado and baiting language. The event is due to take place on Saturday, and she has described it as a 'golden baby shower' involving fan participation and explicit sexual content.

Blue has said the gathering will mix traditional baby shower games with what she has called more graphic elements, insisting the concept is deliberately provocative. In earlier comments, she admitted the idea is 'pretty disgusting' and said, 'I realised, I'm not setting women back, I'm just setting myself back.'

That is probably the most revealing line of all. Blue is not trying to present this as wholesome, tasteful or even defensible in any conventional sense. She is selling it as disruption, and she seems fully aware that the whole point is to make people recoil.

The response online has followed the usual pattern. Critics have called the plans degrading, while others have treated the whole thing as spectacle, another piece of internet theatre designed to outrun the last one. Blue, for her part, appears to understand that outrage is part of the business and has shown no interest in stepping away from it.

What is confirmed is that Blue has travelled to Armenia for a gambling-related appearance and has openly linked the trip to making money. What is also clear is that her baby shower stunt is still expected to go ahead this weekend, with Blue herself warning that it is likely to be divisive and, by her own admission, 'disgusting.'