Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are reportedly moving towards both a secret winter wedding in the UK and starting a family, with claims the couple are hoping to have a baby soon after getting engaged in April 2026. According to Heat World, unnamed insiders say Kravitz, 37, has gone from being uncertain about motherhood to hoping she will be pregnant by the time she walks down the aisle later this year.

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The pair reportedly confirmed their engagement in April after a relationship that has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Last week, reports suggested they are planning a small, private ceremony in the UK at the end of the year, attended only by close family and friends. Against that backdrop, the latest claims about fast-tracking a baby have only added to the intrigue surrounding one of 2026's most talked-about celebrity pairings.

Nothing about the alleged baby plans has been confirmed by either Kravitz or Styles, and the details about timing, pregnancy hopes and wedding plans all come from unnamed insiders rather than direct comment. As a result, the claims should be treated with caution, even if they play into a familiar fascination with celebrity relationships and family timelines.

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles Family Plans

According to a source quoted by Heatworld, Kravitz has become fully open to the idea of having a child with Styles. The insider claimed she is 'head over heels' for the singer and cannot wait to get married.

The source also suggested that motherhood was not always a certainty for Kravitz, but that her relationship with Styles has changed her outlook. They claimed seeing him with his baby niece, and hearing his plans for fatherhood, has opened her up to the idea of having a child together.

Newly-engaged Zoe Kravitz was pictured flashing her massive engagement ring from Harry Styles as she made her way to Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner 💍 https://t.co/UnztmGBLxQ 🔗 pic.twitter.com/ZJOlQx380N — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 4, 2026

Styles has long been portrayed as wanting children one day, with reports often pointing to his close bond with his sister Gemma's daughter. Kravitz, meanwhile, has kept her thoughts on parenthood relatively private through past relationships, including with Drake, Penn Badgley and her former engagement to Channing Tatum.

The insider claimed that has now shifted, saying Kravitz once told friends that motherhood never felt right with anyone else but now feels ready.

Age has also been pulled into the narrative, with the source claiming the actress is becoming more conscious of the timing. They said she now feels her biological window is narrowing and is just as eager for a baby as Styles.

Wedding and Pregnancy Speculation

One of the more striking claims in the report is that Kravitz would love to be visibly pregnant on her wedding day. According to the insider, she has even spoken about how she imagines that moment.

'She's even saying how beautiful she'd feel walking down the aisle with a baby bump, so the sooner the better when it comes to getting pregnant,' the source alleged.

That line has fuelled the idea of a race between wedding and baby, especially as reports already suggest a small, private ceremony in the UK before the end of the year. The picture being painted is a more understated celebration, in keeping with Styles's long-standing image as a star who prefers something intimate and family-focused.

For fans, the story offers a tidy celebrity narrative. Styles, who has often spoken about wanting children one day, is imagined settling down with Kravitz, whose own Hollywood background gives the relationship even more star power.

From a reporting standpoint, however, the key point is what has not been confirmed. There has been no official statement, no public interview and no direct quote from either star setting out their plans. For now, the baby talk remains gossip rather than fact, no matter how vivid the insider claims may be.